Associated Press

Australian authorities announced on Monday that they would delay plans to relax border restrictions by at least two weeks, as the country reported its fifth case of the omicron COVID-19 variant. New South Wales state authorities reported on Sunday that two travelers from South Africa to Sydney had become Australia’s first cases of the new variant. On Monday, another two Sydney cases were confirmed after arriving in Australia's most populous state on a flight from southern Africa on Sunday, the state government said.