Jonathan Lind, boyfriend of convicted murderer Enright, charged with helping dispose of Westminster man's body

Julia Enright was convicted of murdering Brandon Chicklis. Jonathan Lind, Enright's boyfriend, was charged Friday as an accessory after the fact.

Jonathan Lind, the boyfriend of the Ashburnham woman recently convicted of murdering Brandon Chicklis of Westminster, has been arrested and charged in connection with allegations he helped dispose of the man’s body.

Electronic court records show that Lind is charged in Winchendon District Court with felony counts of accessory after the fact and disinterring a body.

Reached by phone Friday evening, Lind’s lawyer, Kevin C. Larson, said he anticipated the man would be arraigned Monday.

“He’s never fled,” Larson said of Lind. “He’s known about these allegations, he denies them, and we look forward to defending them in court.”

Lind’s girlfriend, Julia Enright, was convicted of Chicklis’ murder Nov. 29 following a two-week jury trial in Worcester Superior Court.

Enright took the stand in her own defense, and testified that she went to Lind’s home after the June 23, 2018, killing and enlisted his help in disposing of Chicklis’ body.

Chicklis’ largely skeletonized remains were found 17 days later off the side of a highway in Rindge, New Hampshire.

State police during Enright’s trial said that location data for Lind’s phone indicated it traveled back and forth between the Ashburnham and Rindge areas multiple times between June 23 and June 24.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Jonathan Lind, boyfriend of convicted murderer Enright, arrested and charged