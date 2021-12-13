Jonathan Lind, charged with helping Julia Enright dispose of murder victim's body, ordered held on $25K

Jonathan Lind is arraigned in Winchendon District Court Monday. He was the boyfriend of the Ashburnham woman recently convicted of murder and has been charged in connection with allegations he helped dispose of the man’s body. @telegramdotcom @anoushkd pic.twitter.com/kZdKK0bnt9 — Rick Cinclair (@RickCinclair) December 13, 2021

GARDNER - Jonathan Lind, the boyfriend of Julia Enright - the Ashburnham woman convicted of murder last month - has been ordered held on $25,000 bail after his arraignment on accessory charges.

Lind is accused of helping Enright dispose of the body of Brandon Chicklis of Westminster. Lind is charged with accessory after the fact and disinterring a body.

The slaying occurred in 2018 in Ashburnham. A Worcester County jury convicted Enright of murder on Nov. 29. During her trial, Enright testified that Lind assisted her in disposing of Chicklis's body.

Lind, of Ashburnham, was arrested Friday. He was arraigned Monday morning in Winchendon District Court, now part of Gardner District Court.

His lawyer, Kevin C. Larson, argued against the bail amount, stating that Lind and his family have limited income, and that Lind was let go from his job prior to the Enright trial.

If Lind is released on bail, he will be monitored via GPS. He's been ordered to have no contact with witnesses in the Enright trial and the family of the victim. He faces prison time of up to seven years for the accessory charge and up to three years for disinterment.

