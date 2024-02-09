Jonathan Majors Accused Of Abuse By Two More Women, ‘Lovecraft Country’ Set Behavior Allegations Also Revealed In New Exposé | Photo: John Nacion/Getty Images

Just months after Jonathan Majors was convicted of reckless assault and harassment against a former girlfriend, the actor is now confronted with new allegations of physical and emotional abuse from two ex-girlfriends, as well as allegations about his behavior on the set of HBO’s Lovecraft Country. According to a report from The New York Times, these women have stepped forward, alleging mistreatment during their respective relationships with him.

The report refers to Emma Duncan and Maura Hooper, who dated Majors between 2013 and 2019. According to Duncan’s account to the Times, Majors subjected her to both physical and emotional abuse. Hooper stated that she experienced emotional abuse during her time with him. Both women characterized the Marvel actor as controlling and threatening, claiming that he isolated them from their friends and professional aspirations, as reported by the Times.

The Times also interviewed former colleagues who disclosed that Majors had a track record of displaying volatility while working on the HBO series Lovecraft Country. This behavior involved him confronting female co-workers, which ultimately led these women to file complaints with the network.

On Thursday, Priya Chaudhry, Majors’ attorney, commented on the additional allegations against her client. She said his relationships with Duncan and Hooper were “toxic” and that he had taken accountability for his role in them, the report states. Chaudhry stated that despite the accusations, other women in the industry remembered Jonathan Majors maintaining a level of “professionalism” in their interactions with him.

The report mentions that Duncan met Majors during a summer stock program in Chautauqua, N.Y., and was engaged to him from 2015 to 2019. Hooper and Majors crossed paths during their time at Yale School of Drama, and they were in a relationship from 2013 to 2015. They both informed the Times that they experienced “love bombing,” as the 34-year-old showered them with affection and romantic gestures early in their relationships.

“At first you feel, ‘Oh, I’m being loved,'” Duncan told the outlet. “And then you feel, ‘I’m being erased.'”

The women also shared instances of Majors being violent on multiple occasions during pretrial statements, although these confessions were not admitted as evidence in the trial. As Blavity reported, Majors was found guilty in December of assaulting and harassing his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

In an interview with Good Morning America, Majors said he was “absolutely shocked and afraid,” after hearing the jury’s verdict.

“I’m standing there and the verdict comes down,” he recalled. “I say, ‘How is that possible based off the evidence, based off the prosecution’s evidence, let alone our evidence? How is that possible?’”