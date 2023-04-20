Jonathan Majors' accuser appears to be unhurt in video taken just after alleged attack, attorney says

An attorney for actor Jonathan Majors filed evidence with the court that appears to contradict his accuser's allegations of assault. (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

The attorney for embattled actor Jonathan Majors — who was arrested last month on suspicion of assault and charged with misdemeanors a day later — has filed evidence with a New York court that appears to show the accuser uninjured and out on the town after parting ways with the "Creed III" star the night of the alleged incident.

Majors was charged March 27 with misdemeanor assault and harassment. In the complaint, the alleged victim said the "Lovecraft Country" actor, 33, struck her "about the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear.”

In a letter to the court dated Tuesday and accepted Wednesday, and reviewed by The Times, Majors' attorney, Priya Chaudhry, challenged Asst. D.A. Kelli Galaway's request for a court date later than the May 8 appearance that is on the calendar and presented evidence she said had been given to the ADA for review. The evidence shows Majors' accuser seemingly unharmed in the hours after the two parted company.

Contrary to the charges Majors faces, Chaudhry alleges in the filing that after attacking her client and tearing his clothes between midnight and 1 a.m. on March 25, the accuser "went clubbing, got drunk, sent Mr. Majors angry text messages accusing him of infidelity, sent a suicide note to Mr. Majors, took a bunch of sleeping pills, and then, eleven hours later, was found alone in a locked bedroom, unconscious on the floor of a closet, with a cut behind her ear and a broken finger."

"Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone," Chaudhry said. "We have provided irrefutable evidence to the District Attorney that the charges are false. We are confident that he will be fully exonerated."

Stills taken from security-camera footage and submitted to the court appear to show the accuser at the bar, DJ booth and hostess stand of Loosie's Nightclub at the Moxy Lower East Side hotel between 1:55 a.m. and 3:06 a.m. March 25.

Chaudhry also cites an $800 champagne purchase during that time that the accuser allegedly charged to Majors' credit card without permission. The security stills show the accuser at the bar with two uninjured hands as she sorts through credit cards and signs a receipt. They also show her with uninjured hands at the hostess stand and DJ booth.

Separate security video from an elevator car appears to show the accuser uninjured around 3:25 a.m. The letter says that video from the nightclub shows the woman brushing hair behind an uninjured ear — which the accuser said Majors lacerated.

Chaudhry told the court that the driver of a car, where the two allegedly fought, would testify that it was the accuser who attacked Majors that night, begged him to get back in the car after he got out, then resumed violent attempts to take Majors' phone away. Chaudhry said this happened between midnight and 1 a.m.

According to Chaudhry, Majors again jumped out of the car and ran away — witnessed by "the driver and three people standing in the street" — then hailed a taxi and went to a hotel. The letter says he didn't see the accuser again until after 11 a.m., when he returned home and called a handyman to unlock his bedroom door. Once inside, the letter says, Majors found the woman unconscious on the floor of the closet.

Chaudhry wrote to the court that "we are hopeful that the District Attorney's Office will move quickly to dismiss this case."

The attorney also decried a new Variety report that said "multiple alleged abuse victims of Majors" had come forward since the actor's arrest and were cooperating with the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. The D.A.'s office declined to comment on that report, the outlet said.

"This story is baseless and without any foundation," Chaudhry told The Times via email. "Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone. Mr. Majors is currently considering his legal options."

Majors was arrested March 25 after police responded to a 911 call from a New York City apartment building. He was arraigned the following day. The NYPD said in a statement that Majors was involved in a “domestic dispute” with a 30-year-old woman who told police she was assaulted.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with what police called minor injuries to her head and neck.

Majors was reportedly dropped recently by his management and publicity firms and cut from several film projects.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.