Jonathan Majors' accuser granted full temporary protection order after alleged domestic dispute

Jonathan Majors' alleged victim was granted a full temporary order of protection on Thursday, ahead of an upcoming court date where the actor will face charges of assault and harassment.

In a statement obtained by EW, Majors' criminal defense lawyer Priya Chaudhry said, "This is standard in cases such as this, and we consented because Mr. Majors wants nothing to do with the woman who assaulted him."

As EW previously reported, the Marvel star was arrested on March 25 after a domestic dispute in New York City with a 30-year-old woman. The NYPD responded to a 911 call and took Majors into custody while the unnamed woman was hospitalized with "minor injuries to her head and neck." Two days later, Majors was charged with multiple misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment by the Manhattan District Attorney's office.

With a court date set for next month, the alleged victim has been granted a full order of protection; previously a limited order of protection allowed the two to be in contact, but barred the accused subject (Majors) from abusing, harassing, or threatening the victim. Under this new order, the two parties may not have direct or third-party contact of any kind until the next court date. According to the Manhattan District Attorney's office, the order was granted "per the People's request and with the consent of defense counsel."

Since the initial March 25 arrest, Majors has been dropped by talent manager Entertainment 360 and publicist the Lede Company. The actor has also reportedly been dropped from several projects, including the upcoming adaptation of Walter Mosley's novel "The Man in My Basement," and a Texas Rangers ad campaign.

A prior statement from Chaudhry claimed, "All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever." Chaudhry has continued to maintain her client's innocence, most recently in today's statement: "We have been transparent and cooperative with the District Attorney, including giving the District Attorney ample evidence, including witness statements, of Mr. Majors' innocence."

Majors will next appear in court on Tuesday, May 9.

