Jonathan Majors’s Alleged Victim Told Police He Slapped Her Face And Put His Hand On Her Neck, Court Documents State

Records show Jonathan Majors was arraigned on Sunday in a New York City courtroom on several assault and harassment charges a day after he was arrested in connection to a domestic dispute .

​​According to the Manhattan district attorney’s office, the 33-year-old actor was charged with assault, attempted assault, harassment, and aggravated harassment.

Majors was arrested on Saturday following what the NYPD described as a domestic dispute that caused a 30-year-old woman to be taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Per the complaint provided to BuzzFeed News, the victim told police that Majors struck her “about the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear.”

She also said he grabbed her hand “causing swelling, bruising, and substantial pain to her finger,” and that he “put his hand on her neck, causing bruising and substantial pain,” according to the complaint.

A judge released Majors on his own recognizance and granted a limited order of protection. His next court appearance was scheduled for May 8.

Priya Chaudhry, Majors’s lawyer, told BuzzFeed News on Sunday that he is “completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows.”

Chaudhry said that video and witness evidence would clear her client of wrongdoing and that the alleged victim had also recanted her allegations. Chaudhry added that the woman was having an “emotional crisis.”

“We expect these charges to be dropped soon,” Chaudhry said.

One of Hollywood's fastest-rising stars, Majors recently appeared in Creed III as Damian Anderson and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania as Kang the Conqueror.

