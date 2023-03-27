How Jonathan Majors’ Arrest Is Impacting the Breakout Actor’s Career So Far

Getty Images

One of Hollywood’s breakout stars of 2023 is now facing charges of assault and harassment. Actor Jonathan Majors, who has starred in the two highest-grossing film releases of 2023—Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Creed III—was arrested in New York City on Saturday after a 30-year-old woman alleged the actor strangled and hit her inside a taxi during a domestic dispute.

A judge quickly released Majors with a limited order of protection, and the 33-year-old’s legal team is adamant he is innocent. However, the allegations have already led the U.S. Army to suspend its ad partnership with the actor.

Here is what we know so far about Majors’ arrest, the investigation, and what it could mean for the Lompoc, California, native’s upcoming projects.

Why Was Majors Arrested?

In a statement to the Associated Press, the New York City police said Majors was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman believed to be his girlfriend in Manhattan on Saturday morning.

Police responded to a 911 call from an apartment in the Chelsea neighborhood around 11 a.m. The woman there told police that Majors had assaulted her, and officers placed the actor into custody without incident. The woman had “sustained minor injuries to her head and neck” and was taken to an area hospital in stable condition, the NYPD statement read.

According to ABC News, the woman claimed in a criminal complaint Majors struck “her about the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear.” She also alleged Majors grabbed her neck and caused bruising and swelling to her neck and hand.

Police sources told ABC News that Majors had placed the 911 call over concerns about the woman, with whom he lives in the apartment. She claimed the two were in a taxi on their way home from a bar in Brooklyn when the alleged assault took place.

Police charged Majors with two misdemeanor counts of third-degree assault, second-degree aggravated harassment, second-degree harassment, and third-degree attempted assault. He briefly appeared in court, and a judge released him on his own recognizance.

A representative for Majors quickly responded to the charges, telling the Associated Press the actor had done nothing wrong and his team looked forward to “clearing his name and clearing this up.”

What’s Next for Majors?



Majors’ next court date is set for May 8, according to ABC News. However, the actor’s attorney Priya Chaudhry told The Hollywood Reporter on Sunday that his legal team expects the charges to be dropped soon. She added Majors is “provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows” and that available evidence will prove he is innocent.

According to the Associated Press, the evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where the alleged altercation occurred, as well as testimony from the driver and other witnesses. Chaudhry also told the Los Angeles Times that her team has obtained two written statements from the woman involved recanting her allegations.

As a result of the incident, the United States Army announced it has suspended its TV ad campaign featuring the actor. The spots feature Majors talking to potential recruits and are built around the tagline “Be All You Can Be.”

The Army Enterprise Marketing Office said in a statement Sunday that while Majors is “innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete.”

Marvel Studios has not said anything publicly about Majors’ arrest or the allegations. Majors played primary villain Kang the Conqueror in Quantumania and is expected to reprise the role in future projects like 2025’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Majors also stars in Magazine Dreams, a film set for a December release, and is slated to play former NBA star Dennis Rodman in an upcoming movie called 48 Hours in Vegas. The film does not have a release date.