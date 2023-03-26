A representative for actor Jonathan Majors has denied any wrongdoing by the actor after he was arrested for an alleged assault in New York City.

The news was first reported by TMZ. He was arrested on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment.

The post Jonathan Majors Arrested For Alleged Assault, Rep For Actor Denies Wrongdoing appeared first on Blavity.

In a statement to the Associated Press, a New York Police Department spokesperson said, “The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.”

Per the Associated Press, authorities responded to an apartment in the Chelsea neighborhood around 11 a.m. Saturday morning after a 911 call was placed, pertaining to a domestic dispute between Majors and a 30-year-old woman.

A representative for Majors told the Associated Press, “He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”

A rising star in Hollywood, Majors recently starred in two blockbusters, Creed III and Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

His latest film, Magazine Dreams, which premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, was announced a few days ago to premiere this winter.