Jonathan Majors charged with assault and harassment after arrest in New York City

Jonathan Majors has been charged with assault and harassment after an altercation involving a woman in a New York apartment.

A representative for the actor has denied any wrongdoing.

New York City police responded to an emergency call at an apartment in Chelsea at 11.14am on Saturday (25 March). According to a police statement, they determined that the actor was involved in a “domestic dispute” with a 30-year-old woman.

The woman told police that she had been assaulted and was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries to her head and neck.

The man, who police identified as Majors, was “placed into custody without incident”. His relationship to the woman is described only as “domestic”, per The Los Angeles Times.

Following the arrest, the Manhattan DA’s office confirmed (via Variety) that Majors was charged with several counts of assault in the third degree, three counts of attempted assault in the third degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, and one count of harassment in the second degree.

Majors, 33, is no longer in police custody.

Majors in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania’ (Marvel Studios)

On Sunday, Majors’ lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, claimed that the woman was the aggressor and has now recanted her allegations.

“Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows. We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently,” Chaudhry said in a statement, provided to The Independent.

The US army has since pulled its recruitment ads starring Majors, adding that it was “deeply concerned by the allegations”.

Majors most recently starred as Kang in Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania alongside Paul Rudd, and is rumoured to appear in the forthcoming second season of Loki opposite Tom Hiddleston.

Earlier this year, he also starred in Creed III with Michael B Jordan and Tessa Thompson.

Majors’ other credits include the HBO drama Lovecraft Country, and the 2021 western The Harder They Fall.