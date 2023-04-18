Jonathan Majors ‘dropped by management’ after assault and harassment charges

Jonathan Majors has parted ways with his talent management team after being charged with assault and harassment, a report claims.

The actor, who starred in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Creed III earlier this year, was arrested in New York City last month.

Police responded to an emergency call regarding a “domestic dispute” at an apartment in Chelsea on the morning of 25 March.

Majors was charged with several counts of assault in the third degree, three counts of attempted assault in the third degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, and one count of harassment in the second degree.

Majors has denied the reports and his lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, claimed that the woman involved has recanted her allegations days after the arrest.

According to a report from Variety on Monday (17 April), Majors’ talent management Entertainment 360 has taken him off their books.

The Independent has reached out to Entertainment 360 and a representative for Jonathan Majors for comment.

Previously, it was reported that the Lovecraft Country star had also parted ways from his former public relations manager, the Lede Company. Variety states that a source with knowledge of the PR company confirmed that the actor was removed as a client last month.

The US Army pulled a promotional campaign that featured the actor after his arrest.

Jonathan Majors (Getty Images)

Though the organisation hoped that Majors’ popularity would help the Army appeal to a younger pool of potential recruits, a statement declared that they were “deeply concerned” by the allegations.

The message added that while Majors “is innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete”.

The actor starred alongside Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly in the third instalment of the Ant-Man films as supervillain Kang the Conqueror.

As of yet, Disney and Marvel have yet to comment on whether Majors will reprise the role in future projects.