Jonathan Majors: Ex-girlfriend 'hopes actions will inspire other survivors to seek justice' as Marvel star convicted of assault

The ex-girlfriend of Jonathan Majors "hopes that her actions will inspire other survivors to speak out and seek justice", her lawyer has said after the Hollywood star was convicted of domestic assault.

Majors, who plays the Marvel character Kang The Conqueror, was found guilty of assault and harassment against British dancer Grace Jabbari on Monday, following a two-week trial in New York.

Ms Jabbari's lawyer Brittany Henderson said “justice has been served” and then went on to speak about her client showing “irrefutable strength and poise while being forced to relive, both in court and very publicly, the abuse she was subjected to”.

“Her unwavering resolve to see this case through to the end is borne out of a desire to show other survivors and victims of domestic violence, that they too, can hold their abuser accountable," Ms Henderson added.

A lawyer for Majors said he “looks forward to fully clearing his name”, suggesting an appeal against his conviction will be lodged.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said: “The evidence presented throughout the trial illustrated a cycle of psychological and emotional abuse, and escalating patterns of coercion far too common across the many intimate partner violence cases we see each and every day.

Grace Jabbari, second from left, the accuser in the assault case against Jonathan Majors, leaves court after giving testimony on December 5 (AP)

“Today, a jury determined that pattern of abuse and coercion culminated with Mr Majors assaulting and harassing his girlfriend.

“We thank the jury for its service and the survivor for bravely telling her story despite having to relive her trauma on the stand.”

Priya Chaudhry, who represented Majors throughout the New York trial, said the actor “still has faith in the process”, also alluding to an appeal.

“It is clear that the jury did not believe Grace Jabbari’s story of what happened in the SUV because they found that Mr Majors did not intentionally cause any injuries to her, we are grateful for that,” she said.

“We are disappointed, however, that despite not believing Ms Jabbari, the jury nevertheless found that Mr Majors was somehow reckless while she was attacking him.

“Mr Majors is grateful to God, his family, his friends, and his fans for their love and support during these harrowing eight months.”

The conviction has dealt a blow to Majors, who was once expected to lead the upcoming phase of the Marvel universe as supervillain Kang The Conqueror.

Following the verdict on Monday, US outlets were reporting Marvel has dropped Majors from its upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

The actor has also lost endorsement deals and seen his drama, Magazine Dreams, pulled from its scheduled release earlier this month.

The 34-year-old Primetime Emmy nominee was on the verge of Hollywood stardom before his arrest in March on abuse charges, and is now set to be sentenced on February 6 where he faces up to a year in prison.

Marvel has been contacted for comment.