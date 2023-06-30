Jonathan Majors Faces New Abuse Allegations as Criminal Case Continues

Getty Images



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



Actor Jonathan Majors is the subject of new allegations of physical and emotional abuse, as the domestic violence investigation involving the actor takes an unexpected turn.

Rolling Stone published a scathing story Thursday revealing its findings following a months-long investigation into Majors’ past, with more than a dozen sources saying the Creed III star was abusive toward former romantic partners, film crew members, and acting colleagues.

Majors, who also portrays villain Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was arrested in March on charges including aggravated assault and harassment stemming from a domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. She initially claimed the 33-year-old hit her with an open hand, causing a laceration, and strangled her inside a Manhattan taxi—but has since recanted the latter, according to The New York Times.

Majors denied the allegations from the outset and filed his own criminal complaint against Jabbari this past week. Here’s what you need to know about where their cases stand, as well as the damning new report.

What’s In the Rolling Stone Article?

According to USA Today, sources told Rolling Stone that Majors emotionally abused a pair of former romantic partners and committed physical abuse during one of the relationships. The two unnamed partners declined to comment for the article, and sources chose to remain anonymous for fear of professional and personal retribution.

Six of Majors’ former classmates at Yale University, where he attended the David Geffen School of Drama, said he had confrontations with peers and that his intensity could be too much. Additionally, members of the crew for Magazine Dreams, an upcoming film starring Majors set to release in December, said the actor pushed a production member on set and shouted at another.

Majors’ attorney Dustin A. Pusch called the claims false in an emailed statement to USA Today. “These allegations are based entirely on hearsay because neither of the romantic partners referenced were willing to engage with Rolling Stone for the article—demonstrating their outright falsity,” Pusch said, adding that sources provided false information to the magazine. “We notified Rolling Stone of these errors, but Rolling Stone purposefully ignored those facts and red flags and published the charges anyway.”

Get the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox.

What's the Latest on the Criminal Cases?

Majors drew attention for attending a hearing on June 20 with his new girlfriend, actor Meagan Good. There, a judge set the date of August 3 for the case to go to trial and ordered Majors to continue to adhere to the court’s full order of protection for Jabbari.

Just two days after the hearing, on June 22, Majors filed a complaint that accused Jabbari of scratching and hitting him while drunk during their March altercation. The New York Police Department issued an investigation card days later that gives probable cause to arrest Jabbari, according to The New York Post.

Majors’ attorney Priya Chaudhry told the Post he is “provably the victim” in the investigation. “Last week, for the first time, Mr. Majors met with the NYPD to present them with evidence of what really happened on that night,” she said. “Within hours of viewing the evidence and conducting their own through investigation, the NYPD found probable cause to arrest Grace Jabbari for assaulting Jonathan Majors.”



What Are Other People Saying?

Getty Images

Majors’ Marvel co-star Anthony Mackie recently offered public words of support for the embattled actor. Mackie, who plays Sam Wilson in the series of superhero films and television shows, said in an interview with Inverse on Wednesday that “everyone is innocent until proven guilty.”

“That’s one of the staples of this country. Nothing has been proven about this dude. Nothing,” Mackie said. “That’s all I can say. It’s crazy where we are as a society. But as a country, everyone is innocent until proven guilty.”

Prior to the investigation, Majors was expected to be a major part of the superhero franchise moving forward—with his character Kang believed to be the primary antagonist of two Avengers films and part of other projects. Marvel still hasn’t commented on Majors’ arrest or the allegations against him.

You Might Also Like