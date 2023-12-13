Jonathan Majors fumes ‘I’m a great man’ in recorded rant to ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari

Marvel actor Jonathan Majors compared himself to Martin Luther King Jr. and Barack Obama in a bizarre audio clip released Tuesday by prosecutors in his Manhattan Criminal Court domestic violence trial.

The audio, released to the public alongside other evidence from the trial, comes from a September 2022 conversation in which Majors was berating his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, for coming home drunk.

“Grace has to be of a certain mindset to support … Coretta Scott King, do you know who that is? That’s Martin Luther King’s wife. Michelle Obama. Barack Obama’s wife,” he fumed.

She apologized for going out, and he continued with his rant.

“I’m a great man. A great man. I am doing great things, not just for me, but for my, for my culture and the world. That is actually the position I’m in. That’s real. I’m not being a d— about it. I didn’t ask for it. I worked, and that is actually the position that I’m in,” he said. “The woman that supports me … needs to be a great woman and make sacrifices the way that man is making for her and for them ultimately. Last night, two nights ago, you did not do that.”

Majors, who played the villain Kang the Conqueror in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” is on trial for misdemeanor assault and harassment.

Jabbari alleges that Majors became aggressive when she grabbed his cell phone in the actor’s private car after seeing a text from another woman, then twisted her arm behind her back and struck her, causing a broken right middle finger and a nasty cut behind her right ear.

On Tuesday, the Manhattan D.A.’s office publicly released the evidence shown in the trial, including video from the March 25 incident, police body-camera videos, photos of Jabbari’s injuries, and screenshots of disturbing text messages Majors sent.

Judge Michael Gaffey previously ruled the texts, which appear to show him admitting to assaulting Jabbari in the U.K., were inadmissible. But the judge let prosecutors use them after Majors’ lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, grilled his alleged victim about not reporting him to police — opening the door because the texts related to Jabbari’s feelings about contacting authorities.

“I fear you have no perspective of what could happen if you go to the hospital. They will ask you questions and as I don’t think you actually protect us it could lead to an investigation even if you do lie and they suspect something,” Majors wrote.

Jabbari responded, “I will tell the doctor I bumped my head, if I go, I’m going to give it one more day, but I can’t sleep and I need some stronger painkillers. That’s all. Why would I want to tell them what really happened with you when it’s clear I want to be with you.”

One text from Majors reads, “I’m a monster. A horrible man. Not capable of love. I am killing myself soon. I’ve already put things in motion.”

Both sides rested their cases Tuesday, meaning Majors will not take the stand in his own defense.

His defense team presented three witnesses — his agent, the NYPD detective who took his cross-complaint against Jabbari in June, and a medical expert witness, Dr. Tammy Weiner, an emergency room physician in Danbury, Conn., who said she’s seen more than 30,000 patients in her career.

Weiner contended that someone who suffered a broken finger would have felt searing pain immediately, and would feel more pain using or bending that finger.

“The fingers are a very sensitive area. You have a lot of nerve endings in the finger,” she said. “The pain is intense and immediate.”

After the alleged attack, Jabbari went out to a lower Manhattan club with three strangers she met on the street, drinking, dancing and doing shots of tequila. Jabbari testified that she was running on adrenaline, characterizing the revelry as a sort of trauma response, and ignoring the pain to focus on having a “nice time.”

The judge sustained several objections blocking Chaudry from asking the doctor to diagnose Jabbari or determine whether she was in pain based on photos and videos.