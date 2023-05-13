Hmm! Jonathan Majors is Dating a Beloved Black Celeb...Did We Say, "Allegedly."

Photo: Jeff Spicer (Getty Images)

This Story was updated May 13 at 9:55 a.m.

Word in the streets is that Jonathan Majors is dating a new woman, but not any woman but a Black woman we all love. Some may think it sounds a little suspect with all the legal trouble he’s in, but who are we to judge. So here’s what we are hearing from TMZ.

Read more

Jonathan Majors is still in the throes of a tricky legal situation, but he’s been able to find some time for love ... TMZ has learned the actor recently started dating Meagan Good. Sources with direct knowledge tell us, over the course of the last several weeks, Jonathan and Meagan have gotten close, and the relationship is “fairly new.” What’s more, a witness tells us they were at the Alamo Drafthouse in L.A. last weekend to see a movie ... so it’s not like they’re hiding the fact they’re hanging out.

Now you know we love Meagan Good. She was just in the Root office. Check her out on this link. If you do not know who this lovely lady is, just check out the hit show Harlem (this link also discusses her previous breakup) or go back and watch her as a little girl in the brilliant movie Eve’s Bayou.

Ok back to the legal issues. Majors’ assault case reached its next step on last week when the actor appeared in court via Zoom. According to Deadline, the short hearing “saw the Manhattan District Attorney’s office make public a superseding complaint with a charge of third-degree assault. The class A misdemeanor has a maximum possible sentence of 12 months behind bars or a three-year probation term.”



The Creed III star’s screen wasn’t facing the gallery and his only words were a “Yes ma’am” in response to Judge Rachel S. Pauley. Majors must appear in person at the next hearing, scheduled for June 13. The judge reminded him of that fact, saying, “I’m required to inform you that, as you know, if you fail to appear in court on June 13, a warrant can be issued for your arrest within 48 hours and if you’re brought back on the warrant, the next judge can revoke and even set bail. I obviously don’t want that to happen.” He must also continue to abide by the temporary order of protection that bars the actor and the alleged victim from having any contact with one another.

Story continues

After the hearing, outside the courthouse, Majors’ lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, once again vehemently asserted her client’s innocence.

“We have provided the District Attorney with irrefutable evidence that the woman is lying, including video proof showing nothing happened, especially not where she claimed,” Chaudhry said. “We did this with the explicit promise from the DA that they would not “fix” their case and change it as we proved the woman is lying.” “This is a witch hunt against Jonathan Majors, driven by baseless claims,” Chaudhry added. In a statement to Deadline, she called it a “glaring double standard” and explained why she thinks the charges have been changed. “Instead of dismissing the allegations in the face of the woman’s clear lies, the DA has adjusted the charges to match the woman’s new lies. To be clear, there are no new charges against Mr. Majors,” she said.

She went on to call out the police officers at the scene of the incident for their alleged biased behavior, accusing them of making assumptions about Majors based on his race.

“The criminal justice system is saturated with explicit and implicit bias. When Mr. Majors showed a white police officer the injuries the woman caused him, the white officer got in Mr. Majors’ face and taunted him, saying that if the officer were to slap Mr. Majors, the officer wouldn’t break his finger,” Chaudhry said. “None of the white officers present investigated the assault of Mr. Majors. Worse, the District Attorney has not indicated any intention to pursue charges against the woman, or even investigate the truth.”

The Marvel star was arrested on March 25 and charged with assault and harassment in what the NYPD called a “domestic dispute.” In the aftermath of his arrest, Majors was dropped by his management and PR team, multiple ad campaigns and lost out on two film roles. There’s been no word on whether Marvel Studios is reconsidering his casting as the villain, Kang.

More from The Root

Sign up for The Root's Newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.