Jonathan Majors NYC assault case set for August trial date

An August trial date has been set in the Manhattan assault case of actor Jonathan Majors, a judge ruled Tuesday.

The “Creed III” star, accused of violently assaulting a woman earlier this year, appeared in Manhattan Supreme Court for a brief hearing. Judge Rachel Pauley warned him to stay away from his alleged victim while the case plays out.

Police arrested Majors on March 25 after he called 911 to an apartment near W. 22nd St. and Eighth Ave., where he said his girlfriend was causing problems, according to police sources.

When police arrived, they noticed the woman had sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and took Majors into custody.

Majors denies the allegations. He’s pleaded not guilty to two counts of third-degree assault and related harassment charges.

His alleged victim told authorities he pulled back her fingers during the assault, pulling her right arm behind her body and using his hands to twist her forearm and middle finger, causing substantial pain and bruising.

She said Majors drew blood when he struck her with his hand across her right ear and pushed her onto a car on Canal St. near Centre. St in lower Manhattan.

His lawyers claim that Majors was the victim and that he called 911 to his Chelsea penthouse out of concern for the woman’s mental well-being. They allege the woman attacked him, and in a statement that named the victim, whose identity prosecutors have protected, said they had evidence that would vindicate him at trial.

“This evidence includes videos … [a] frenzied attack on Mr. Majors and his running away from her. We also provided photographs illustrating the injuries she inflicted on Mr. Majors and photos of his clothing torn as a direct consequence … [of her] violent actions,” defense lawyer Priya Chaudhry said.

“Following this, we strongly requested the District Attorney dismiss all charges against Mr. Majors immediately,” Chaudhry continued.

“While we are hopeful that the District Attorney is reviewing these materials in good faith and will do the right thing soon, to accelerate our case, we’ve requested a trial date ASAP.”

Within days of his arrest, the U.S. Army pulled a new recruitment campaign narrated by Majors aimed at a youth audience, saying it was “deeply concerned by the allegations” against the movie star.

The Santa Barbara, Calif., actor who rose to prominence after appearing in the critically-acclaimed film “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” stars in this year’s “Ant Man” and hosted “Saturday Night Live” just months before his arrest. His management company dropped him in April.