Jonathan Majors reportedly in new relationship with actress Meagan Good amid assault charges

Jonathan Majors and actress Meagan Good are reportedly in the beginning of a new relationship as the actor continues to battle the assault charges levied against him in past few months.

The actor and actress were spotted out at the movies in Los Angeles, at an Alamo Drafthouse last weekend. TMZ was the first to confirm the new romance.

Sources close to the actors said that over the past few weeks Majors and Good have grown close though their relationship is still “fairly new,” reported TMZ.

The new romance comes several months after the “Creed III” star was arrested in connection to a domestic dispute, allegedly slapping his then-girlfriend in the back of a Manhattan taxi.

Majors now faces assault and harassment charges brought by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, but his legal team continues to fight the claims.

His attorney, Priya Chaudhry, has maintained his innocence throughout the case and has provided investigators with surveillance video from the night in question, along with text messages which the victim sent to Majors.

One video shows the ex-girlfriend drinking and partying at a nightclub just hours after the supposed violent incident.

A text message from from her to Majors raises further questions. “I reiterated how this was not an attack and they do not have my blessing on any charges being placed,” the woman allegedly wrote to him.

Since the incident though, multiple other women have come forward, alleging Majors had also abused them.

In the fallout from the news, Majors has lost acting roles and sponsorship opportunities. He’s been dropped by 360 Entertainment, his former management, and The Lede Company, his former PR team.

Chaudhry spoke to the press on Tuesday, saying that the criminal justice system is “saturated with explicit and implicit bias,” and argued that white police officers refused to investigate the injuries the woman allegedly inflicted on the actor, according to Deadline.