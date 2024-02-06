Jonathan Majors’ sentencing in domestic violence case delayed

Jonathan Majors’ Tuesday sentencing did not go forward as planned, as the actor’s defense team asked a judge to set aside the guilty verdict in his domestic violence case.

The “Creed III” actor, who a jury convicted in December of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, in March 2023, appeared virtually for a five-minute hearing in Manhattan Criminal Court. His attorneys filed a motion to set aside the verdict, which was not made available to the media by his lawyers or state court administrators.

Judge Michael Gaffey gave prosecutors until next month to respond to the motion, which he said he would rule on by April 1. He rescheduled the sentencing for Apr. 8. Majors, 34, faces a potential year in jail when sentenced.

In a split verdict on Dec. 18, jurors found Majors guilty of misdemeanor assault in the third-degree and second-degree harassment for a March 25 altercation in the back of a private car driving through lower Manhattan. The jury found the “Lovecraft Country” actor recklessly assaulted and harassed his ex and acquitted him of assault and aggravated harassment charges, alleging that he did so intentionally.

Trial evidence included photos of Jabbari’s broken finger and a gash behind her ear and CCTV of the fracas in the back of an SUV spilling into traffic by the intersection of Canal and Centre Sts. Footage showed the actor shoving his then-girlfriend into the vehicle in traffic as she sought to follow him.

In emotional testimony, the British choreographer said that Majors had assaulted her before and that she grew to fear him after frequent blowups in which he could become physically threatening.

Majors’ attorneys argued during the trial that Jabbari was unstable, jealous and untrustworthy and that their client was a victim of a racist criminal justice system. In an interview on ABC following his conviction, Majors said, “I’m standing there and the verdict comes down. I say, ‘How is that possible based off the evidence, based off the prosecution’s evidence, let alone our evidence? How is that possible?”

Marvel and Disney dropped the actor from all upcoming projects following his conviction.