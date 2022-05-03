Jonathan Schuler guilty of murder in death-penalty case. Now jurors to recommend if he lives or dies

WEST PALM BEACH — For the second time in seven months, a former Boynton Beach area man on Monday was found guilty of fatally shooting someone he didn’t know.

But this time, Jonathan Schuler was found guilty of first-degree murder and could face the death penalty if the same jury this week agrees he deserves the ultimate punishment.

The 12 jurors deliberated for roughly 5 ½ hours before unanimously deciding that Schuler pumped nine bullets into 49-year-old Scott Osterman when he answered the door of his Lake Worth Beach apartment in January 2017.

Sentenced to die: Judge imposes death sentence in 2017 West Palm Beach fatal shooting of mother, daughter

Fewer death sentences sought: First death penalty sentence in 18 years splits from Palm Beach County trends

Teen found dead: 2 psychologists find man arrested in Ryan Rogers' fatal stabbing competent to stand trial

Jonathan Schuler stands between his defense attorneys as he is introduced to potential jurors by Public Defender Carey Haughwout Monday, August 30, 2021. Schuler is charged with murder in the February 2017 killing of Junior Petit-Bien in Boynton Beach, as well as two other murders in January and March of 2017. Petit-Bien was shot 13 times; Schuler claims self-defense.

Mental illness likely a key defense during death-penalty phase

The penalty phase of the trial, when Schuler's defense team will try to persuade jurors to spare their client’s life, begins Wednesday before Circuit Judge Daliah Weiss. His attorneys are expected to focus on Schuler’s history of mental illness, which went unmentioned during the four-day trial.

Also unmentioned was Schuler’s September conviction on a charge of manslaughter in the February 2017 shooting death of 34-year-old Junior Petit-Bein, his landlord’s son. He was handed a 20-year sentence.

Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Daliah Weiss.

Jurors also weren’t told that Schuler is accused in Broward County of beating a co-worker to death with a crowbar at a construction site in Deerfield Beach a month later.

As was the case with Petit-Bein, there was no evidence that Schuler ever met Osterman. But there was a link. Both Osterman and Schuler dated the same Boca Raton woman.

Prosecutors suggested Schuler hoped to win back Nicole Behl by killing Osterman, who had beaten and abused Behl during a stormy, short-lived relationship.

“I’m completely under your control, Nicole,” Schuler wrote in a note investigators found in his cellphone. “I need you. You are everything to me.”

Story continues

Palm Beach County sheriff's investigators also found a photo of a note in Schuler’s cellphone that prosecutors used to shore up theories that the 37-year-old sometime construction worker wanted to punish Osterman for his mistreatment of Behl.

The handwritten note listed Osterman’s name and address and the case number from court records when he was charged with beating her.

Click here to view the homicides tracker in a larger window »

No eyewitness to murder, but prosecutors cite Schuler's digital trail

Schuler’s defense team tried to persuade jurors to acquit its client, insisting prosecutors had no eyewitnesses to the murder. Assistant Public Defender Andrew Benson accused sheriff’s deputies of shoddy police work, claiming they didn't fully investigate others who might have wanted Osterman dead.

In an eerie letter, seeming to forecast his fate, Osterman listed the names of two men who should be investigated if he was ever killed. Deputies said they couldn't find the men.

In addition to the men Osterman suspected would kill him, in the hours before his death Osterman made arrangements to sell illicit drugs to a man who planned to stop by the Lake Worth Beach apartment.

Benson said there was "multiple suspects" who were never fully investigated.

“Someone other than Jonathan Schuler did this,” he insisted during closing arguments. “He really is the square peg that doesn’t fit into the government’s round hole.”

Without an eyewitness, Assistant State Attorneys Marci Rex and Reid Scott instead made powerful use of the digital traces Schuler left behind.

Uber records showed Schuler took a car from his home off Hypoluxo and Lawrence roads to a Walgreens just blocks from Osterman’s apartment. The records showed he made the return trip shortly after the killing.

The prosecutors also stitched together security-camera footage along a route from the drug store to Osterman’s apartment. The videos showed a man, dressed in black, walking on deserted streets shortly after dusk.

The video was paired with evidence from cellphone towers and Schuler’s Google account that showed his cellphone was in the area at the same time.

Further, one of Osterman's neighbors testified that he saw a man, dressed in black, running from the small apartment complex shortly after shots rang out. Tests of a knitted cap found outside Osterman's door showed it contained traces of Schuler’s DNA.

A weapons expert also testified that the gun deputies seized from Schuler after his arrest was the murder weapon.

“The cellphone records. The Uber records. The Google records. All of the defendant,” Rex said, ticking off the clues that pointed to Schuler.

Then, reminding jurors of other evidence that implicated Schuler, she continued. “His phone. His gun. His hat. His intent,” she said.

To believe anyone other than Schuler had killed Osterman was absurd, Scott insisted. Another suspect would have to have stolen Schuler's phone and his gun and then returned them to him after the shooting, he said.

Then, setting the stage of arguments he will likely make during the penalty phase of the trial, he emphasized the ghastly nature of the crime.

“This," he said, "was absolutely a stone-cold execution.”

jmusgrave@pbpost.com

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Jury finds Boynton-area man guilty of murder in 2017 death penalty case