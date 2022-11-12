Jonathan Segal Is The Executive Chairman & Director of Business Development of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) And Just Spent US$107k On Shares

Potential The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) shareholders may wish to note that the Executive Chairman & Director of Business Development, Jonathan Segal, recently bought US$107k worth of stock, paying US$5.33 for each share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

ONE Group Hospitality Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Eugene Bullis made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$110k worth of shares at a price of US$14.86 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$6.35). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

ONE Group Hospitality insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The average buy price was around US$8.74. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 22% of ONE Group Hospitality shares, worth about US$44m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The ONE Group Hospitality Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest ONE Group Hospitality insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for ONE Group Hospitality you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

