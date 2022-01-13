Jonathan Van-Tam to leave post as England's deputy chief medical officer

Jonathan Van-Tam speaks during a virtual news conference - REUTERS

Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam will leave his role as England’s deputy chief medical officer at the end of March.

Prof Van-Tam became one of the nation’s most familiar faces during the Covid-19 pandemic after he regularly took the podium at Downing Street press conferences next to Boris Johnson and Prof Sir Chris Whitty, the Chief Medical Officer for England.

He will take up a new role as the Pro-Vice Chancellor for the faculty of medicine and health sciences at the University of Nottingham.

He said: "My time as DCMO has been the most challenging of my professional career, especially the Covid response.

"We all wish Covid had never happened. Notwithstanding, it has been the greatest privilege of my professional career to have served the people of the UK during this time."

It comes after he was knighted in the New Year Honours list for his services to public health.

Boris Johnson thanked the outgoing deputy chief medical officer “for his extraordinary contribution to our country and his invaluable advice throughout the pandemic”.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said it had been an "honour" to work with Sir Jonathan, while Sir Chris said he had been “an outstanding Deputy Chief Medical Officer and public servant”.

Speaking in the Commons as he confirmed changes to self-isolation rules, Mr Javid said: "There aren't many clinical advisers who can be recognised solely by three letters.

"But JVT's unique and straightforward approach to communication has seen him rapidly become a national hero.

"To use words that I think he might particularly like, we're grateful that we've had him on loan for so many years. He's been a top signing and he's blown the whistle on time.

"So I'm sure the whole House will want to join me in wishing Jonathan Van-Tam - Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam - all the very best."