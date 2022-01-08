Jonathan West Is The Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Gowing Bros. Limited (ASX:GOW) And They Just Picked Up 11% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Jonathan West, the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Gowing Bros. Limited (ASX:GOW) recently shelled out AU$136k to buy stock, at AU$3.17 per share. While we're hesitant to get too excited about a purchase of that size, we do note it increased their holding by a solid 11%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Gowing Bros

In fact, the recent purchase by Jonathan West was the biggest purchase of Gowing Bros shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$3.11. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Jonathan West.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Gowing Bros insiders own 47% of the company, currently worth about AU$78m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Gowing Bros Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Gowing Bros. One for the watchlist, at least! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Gowing Bros and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

