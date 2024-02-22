Jonathan's Grille planning to build new restaurant in Middle Tennessee

Jonathan's Grille will open a new restaurant in Lebanon as part of a large mixed-use development that's currently under construction.

The restaurant will be located on the northwest corner of Hartmann Drive and Barton Village Boulevard, Suncrest Managing Partner Mike Koch said.

"We expect to break ground in about 60 days and hope to be open in early January," said Mason Revelette, who owns Jonathan’s Grille with brother Curt Revelette.

Lebanon Economic Development Director Sarah Haston recruited Jonathan's Grille, which lists 10 current locations on its website. Jonathan's Grille's locations can be found in neighboring Mt. Juliet and in Gallatin's Shops of Windsong.

It's "a great company and popular brand throughout Middle Tennessee," Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said about Jonathan's Grille, which describes itself as an upscale sports grille.

Jonathan's Grille in Mt. Juliet

Bell and Haston have made upscale restaurant recruitment a priority for the city based on feedback from residents.

The Barton Village area has a new sewer line under construction that Bell said needed the upgrade to attract commercial development to that area.

Half of the sewer project is being paid for by developers. Lebanon is using American Rescue Plan Act funds and $2.5 million of city utility money to pay for the other half, Bell said.

Barton Village is projected to add almost 2,000 homes and 350,000 square feet of retail, commercial, and office space to about 350 acres just off Interstate 40.

