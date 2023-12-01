Jonathon Douglas Shaw sentenced for deadly shooting in Kalispell

TechCrunch

On October 7, Hamas launched an unprecedented terrorist attack on Israel, killing more than 1,200 people, with hundreds taken hostage. The attack prompted a deadly response from the Israel Defense Forces, which has reportedly left more than 10,000 people dead in airstrikes and a land incursion. Shortly after the attack, the number of internet-connected honeypots in Israel — manufactured networks designed to lure hackers in — have risen dramatically, according to cybersecurity experts who monitor the internet.