Jonathon Douglas Shaw sentenced for deadly shooting in Kalispell
Jonathon Douglas Shaw sentenced for deadly shooting in Kalispell
Jonathon Douglas Shaw sentenced for deadly shooting in Kalispell
Jonathon Brooks is sixth in the nation with 1,139 rushing yards.
A new report that analyzes the application of capital punishment in America found that 2023 marked a 20-year low in the number of states that carried out executions and imposed new death sentences, leading many experts to question the value of the centuries-old practice.
Williams faced nine felony charges that carried a penalty of up to 30 years in prison.
Here's what the research says about how gun violence impacts kids.
The victims, all 20 years old, were walking in Burlington, Vt., on Saturday night when they were shot by a man with a handgun who fired at least four rounds “without speaking” and fled on foot.
On October 7, Hamas launched an unprecedented terrorist attack on Israel, killing more than 1,200 people, with hundreds taken hostage. The attack prompted a deadly response from the Israel Defense Forces, which has reportedly left more than 10,000 people dead in airstrikes and a land incursion. Shortly after the attack, the number of internet-connected honeypots in Israel — manufactured networks designed to lure hackers in — have risen dramatically, according to cybersecurity experts who monitor the internet.
Stars can get themselves into hot water by taking sides on controversial issues, but fans' expectations can also mean that staying out of it may not be an option.
Two of the NBA’s rising young stars will meet in the regular season for the first time Tuesday night.
As the conflict enters its second month and civilian deaths in Gaza mount, the terminology being used by officials from Washington to Tel Aviv and beyond is more than mere semantics.
Verdejo reportedly plans to appeal his sentence.
A week after the mass shooting in Maine, sports figures and celebrities from New England sent their support to Lewiston, Maine.
Gabe Allen reveals several recommendations for pickups in fantasy basketball that could help your team, rest of season.
The past four seasons have averaged eight trades that included three or more teams. That’s nearly double the amount over the previous decade. Why is that?
We asked two prominent sexologists common questions about holiday hookups, breakups and sex etiquette.
Thomas was arrested following an incident involving a contractor outside his home
Eleven more Israeli hostages were released in exchange for 33 Palestinian prisoners on Monday as part of the four-day truce between Israel and Hamas, Qatari officials said. Both sides have agreed to extend the truce for two more days. Here's everything we know about the extended truce.
The tree also comes in pink, silver, gold, red and more fun colors.
The YouTuber shared a video in which he says he built 100 wells in Africa, but it's drawing a mix of responses. The post MrBeast’s extravagantly charitable videos have been called ‘stunt philanthropy.’ Is that a bad thing? appeared first on In The Know.
Now that's just bad luck.
Russell Brand, Diddy, Cuba Gooding Jr., Axl Rose, Bill Cosby, Steven Tyler and Jamie Foxx are among the stars sued under the Adult Survivors At.