JonBenet Ramsey's brother settles lawsuit with CBS: attorney

FILE PHOTO: Burke Ramsey arrives for the burial service of his mother Patsy Ramsey in Marietta, Georgia on June 29, 2006. REUTERS/Tami Chappell /File Photo

DENVER (Reuters) - The brother of slain Colorado child beauty queen JonBenet Ramsey has settled the lawsuit he filed against CBS Corp over a documentary theorizing that he killed her, his attorney Lin Wood said on Friday.

A spokesman for CBS was not immediately available for comment. Wood did not disclose the terms of the settlement.

"I can only comment that the case has been amicably resolved to the satisfaction of all parties," Wood told Reuters in a telephone interview from his Atlanta office.

Burke Ramsey, who was 9 when his little sister JonBenet was found bludgeoned and strangled in the basement of their parents’ Boulder, Colorado, home on Dec. 26, 1996, sued CBS for $750 million over the documentary.

No one has ever been charged for the murder, but in 1999 a grand jury seated to examine the case voted to indict the parents for child abuse resulting in death.

The district attorney at the time, Alex Hunter, declined to move forward with a prosecution, citing a lack of evidence.

(Reporting by Keith Coffman in Denver; Additional reporting by Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles; Editing by Leslie Adler and David Gregorio)