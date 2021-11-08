Jones County deputy has rifle stolen from patrol car

Nov. 8—A Jones County deputy sheriff now knows firsthand what it's like to be a victim of a crime.

For the past several weeks, a rash of vehicle break-ins have taken place in Milledgeville and Baldwin County.

In many of those cases, vehicles were left unlocked with valuables inside that are then easily stolen by thieves.

Kevin Veal, a road patrol deputy with the Jones County Sheriff's Office in Gray, is one of the latest such victims.

He wasn't the only victim in the case. There were two others, the Jones County Sheriff's Office and the Jones County Board of Commissioners, since the car entered wasn't the deputy's private car, but rather his patrol car.

Stolen from the deputy's 2017 Dodge Charger patrol car was the deputy's AR-15 style rifle, along with a 30-round magazine.

Once Veal discovered his patrol car was broken into at his residence, he called the Milledgeville Police Department to report the crime.

The crime wasn't discovered until Wednesday night, shortly before 10:30 p.m.

Officer Nick Reonas went to the deputy's residence and filed an incident report.

As of Friday, no one had been arrested in connection with the theft of the gun from the patrol car.

Anyone with information about this particular crime or unrelated crimes of this sort is asked to the call the Milledgeville Police Department at 478-413-4090.