Jones County woman gets animal cruelty citation in death of Carl the rooster

A Jones County woman has been fired from her job and issued a citation for misdemeanor animal cruelty for her alleged involvement in the death of Carl the Rooster, an iconic animal that hung out in downtown Ocean Springs.

“It is a sad day that someone would be so insensitive and do something so cruel,” said Jones County Public Information Officer Lance Chancellor told the Sun Herald late Thursday.

According to a report from The Laurel Leader Call, Kendra Shaffer was a Jones County juvenile corrections officer. The circumstances of how she traveled to the Coast are unknown at this time.

“We expect those individuals employed by the Jones County Sheriffs Department to perform their duties and live their lives in a professional and honorable manner,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin in a press release.

“The criminal charges against Ms. Shaffer by the Ocean Springs Police Department are serious and we do not tolerate or condone this behavior. Her employment termination is immediate.”

Ocean Springs police officer Howard Rhodes said it will be up to a judge to decide what happens in the case.

The rooster’s proper name is Carl 2.0 because it is the second to peck his way along Government Street. He turned up missing in recent days, sending a panic through city merchants who cared for the animal.

This week, surveillance video from one business had been published to social media, showing a woman wearing white and a group of men taking Carl about 3 a.m. Sunday morning. The woman held the rooster as she left the property and the group proceeded to walk down Government Street. That would likely be the last time the rooster was seen alive.

Rhodes said the investigation was ongoing and did not rule out more citations being issued.