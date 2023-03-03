Jones gets 25 to life in Meola murder

Mar. 3—PAINESVILLE — A Lake County judge sentenced Demarco Jones to 25 years to life in prison for fatally stabbing Timothy Meola, a popular caterer in Ashtabula.

Jones was arrested on July 28, 2022, for murdering Meola, 65, who was found dead in his Painesville residence on Sept. 7, 2019. Jones, now 20, pleaded guilty Jan. 10 to aggravated murder.

Meola's family and Jones' family members filled the back of the courtroom, as well as officers from the Painesville Police Department, who arrested Jones after nearly three years of interviews and investigation.

Deputies accompanied Jones, a tall, thin young man with glasses, wearing a dark blue jail uniform and handcuffs, into the courtroom.

Before Common Pleas Court Judge Patrick Condon rendered his sentence, Deputy Chief Assistant Public Defender Lauren Tuttle called social worker and mitigation specialist Kelly O'Connor to the witness stand.

O'Connor said she hoped to provide the court with "insight to who Jones is," after examining his school, medical, mental health and court records. She also met with his family and with Jones four times while he was incarcerated in the Lake County jail.

"His early childhood records show his mother tested positive for cocaine late in the pregnancy," she said. "Over the years, there were 30 calls made to Children Services about him for neglect and physical abuse."

O'Connor went on to describe sexual abuse Jones suffered as a child at the hands of his mother's former boyfriend. He also was sexually victimized by two other older men.

After what was described as a "choking incident," Jones' grandmother tried to get custody of him. Thereafter, he lived with her weekdays and spent weekends with his mom."

Jones' school records described him as "aggressive" — something that escalated as he got older, she said.

Testing showed an IQ of 66, she said, noting below 70 is criteria for intellectual disability. He had many mental health issues, including a time he tried to kill himself and spent time in a mental health facility, according to O'Connor.

In addition to the abuse, Jones is transgender — he's biologically a boy, but feels like a girl, which can be confusing to children, O'Connor said.

O'Connor also testified that Meola's murder was the result of a "trauma response," which drew from Jones' abusive experiences throughout his young life.

"In conclusion, this is a terrible situation for everybody," she said. "He operates like a 12-year-old, but I believe he has potential."

Tuttle then asked the judge for the minimum sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole after 20 years.

"We understand the seriousness of his conduct," she said. "That's why he entered a guilty plea. He's remorseful."

Jones nodded his head as his attorney addressed the judge. He then turned his chair around to face the Meola family and apologized for what he had done.

"I pray for all of you, wishing you peace. This is the worse mistake of my life. I hate what I've done. I know it's hard, but please forgive me," he said.

The crowded courtroom was silent as Jones turned his chair back around and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Carolyn Mulligan approached the podium.

"Tim Meola was 65 years old when he died. He was a father, grandfather, brother and uncle," she said before a victim's impact statement from Meola's daughter, Miranda, was read aloud.

"My father was brutally murdered; I remember it like it was yesterday. Why didn't you leave? Why did you have to murder him?" Miranda Meola said in the statement. "I believe in our justice system. I waited two-and-a-half years for this. I hope you spend every day in prison regretting what you have done."

As Miranda Meola's statement was read, Jones looked down and shook his head.

Mulligan said there was more than one victim in this crime.

"There's a community grieving in Ashtabula; he was loved," she said. "This murder involved prior calculation and design."

She then submitted four photos of Meola's body after the crime to the judge so he could see the brutality of it.

During an Aug. 10, 2022 hearing in Lake County Juvenile Court details of the murder revealed Meola and Jones met on an online website and had met up one time prior to the murder.

On Sept. 6, 2019, Meola picked up Jones at his home in Euclid. The two then spent time in an upstairs bedroom at Meola's home, where there was a disagreement, Mulligan said.

Meola asked Jones to retrieve something from another part of the house and bring it upstairs.

"Instead, Demarco Jones picked up a knife, hid it and went to another level of the home to kill him," she said. "He admitted Mr. Meola was never aggressive or threatened him. There was a disagreement and Demarco Jones decided Mr. Meola should die. It was a terrible death."

After stabbing Meola and hitting him in the head with a heavy object, Jones tried to flush the knife down the toilet, Mulligan said. He then destroyed speakers mounted around the house that he believed to be cameras so he wouldn't get caught, she said.

Jones then stole Meola's car and parked it at a Euclid apartment complex. He then left town for two-and-a-half years, she said.

"One thing the photos don't show are defensive wounds," Mulligan said. "Mr. Meola fought for his life. He suffered. The state is asking for the maximum sentence. Anything less than the maximum would demean it."

When she was finished, a hush fell over the courtroom.

Judge Condon said he reviewed all the evidence and the pre-sentence investigation.

"Only two people know what happened inside that house and one of them is dead," he said, looking directly at Jones. "It was a vicious murder, Mr. Meola was stabbed 30 times ... while you went on with your life for nearly three years."

Condon said if it wasn't for the diligent work of the Painesville Police Department, the murder may have never been solved. He then sentenced Jones to spend the next 25 years to life in the Lorain Correctional Institution in Grafton.

Jones showed no emotion as deputies led him out of the courtroom.

In addition to aggravated murder, Jones was originally charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of robbery, aggravated burglary, burglary, grand theft of a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence, according to court documents. But in the plea deal with prosecutors, those charges were dismissed.

The murder took place while Jones was 17 and the case was originally heard in the Lake County Juvenile Court. Prosecutors successfully argued to have him tried as an adult.