Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

See our latest analysis for Jones Lang LaSalle

What Is Jones Lang LaSalle's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Jones Lang LaSalle had US$1.66b of debt, at June 2019, which is about the same the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, it also had US$411.2m in cash, and so its net debt is US$1.25b.

NYSE:JLL Historical Debt, August 22nd 2019 More

A Look At Jones Lang LaSalle's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Jones Lang LaSalle had liabilities of US$4.17b due within a year, and liabilities of US$2.53b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$411.2m and US$4.29b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$2.00b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Jones Lang LaSalle has a market capitalization of US$7.07b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Jones Lang LaSalle has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 1.2. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 16.8 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. Another good sign is that Jones Lang LaSalle has been able to increase its EBIT by 26% in twelve months, making it easier to pay down debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Jones Lang LaSalle's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.