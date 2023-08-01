Jones pleads guilty to reckless homicide

Aug. 1—ANDERSON — An Anderson man has entered a plea of reckless homicide in the 2022 shooting death of Tyreke X. Love.

David L. Jones, 55, entered pleas of guilty Tuesday in Madison Circuit Court Division 4 on the reckless homicide charge, a serious violent offender in possession of a firearm and being a habitual offender.

Judge David Happe set sentencing for Sept. 5.

Jones faces a maximum sentence of 38 years.

In exchange for the pleas the state is dismissing the murder charge and a firearm enhancement.

Jones was arrested in Indianapolis on Oct. 31, 2022 on a probable cause affidavit with the murder of Love, 23, Indianapolis, in the 2200 block of Fulton Street.

APD Detective Travis Thompson filed charges with the Madison County Prosecutor's Office in connection with the killing of Love.

Love was located inside an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound after officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Fulton Street on a report of multiple gunshots being fired. Once officers secured the scene and provided aid, Love was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The probable cause affidavit states that on Oct. 9, video surveillance showed Love and another man walking past a parked Jeep Cherokee.

Love is observed walking backwards and appears to grab a handgun from the front of a hoodie.

As Love was entering the apartment complex, Jones is observed firing several rounds, one of which struck Love in the back.

