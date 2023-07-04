Jones racks up charges after search of home yields illegal guns, drugs

Jul. 4—THOMASVILLE- Thomas County Sheriff's Office Vice/Narcotics Unit assisted in a search warrant last week, resulting in the arrest of Preston Jones and seizure of illegal firearms, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and seven pounds of hallucinogenic mushrooms.

According to Vice, TCSO deputies had responded to a domestic violence call at 2554 Lower Boston Road a few nights prior to a search warrant being executed.

While responding to the call, deputies noticed a firearm in plain view.

"Mr. Jones is a convicted felon and obviously cannot be in possession of any firearms," said Vice. "The deputies saw through the window of his home that there was a firearm laying in plain view."

Upon seeing the firearm, deputies applied for a search warrant, asking for Vice's assistance due to Jones' known drug history.

Jones was known to Vice agents for distributing methamphetamine.

"He has a history of drug use, so we went to help with the search warrant," Vice said.

Agents made contact with Jones at the front door, where he complied with orders. Jones, along with his female companion Francesca Huffman, were asked to clear the home, while agents and investigators conducted their search.

While conducting their plain view search, agents were able to retrieve the firearm. However, also in plain view, agents found methamphetamine pipes, tools and objects used to get high off of methamphetamine and multiple baggies of marijuana.

Agents and investigators believed there was much more inside of the home that was not in plain view and asked Jones' permission to search the rest of the property. Jones complied with the request.

"We went forth with our search and found multiple baggies of meth, multiple baggies of marijuana and drug paraphernalia," said Vice.

While Vice was aware of Jones' history with methamphetamine and marijuana, they found roughly 5-7 pounds of hallucinogenic mushrooms-something they were not expecting.

"He had been collecting mushrooms for a while," Vice said. "We don't know if they were for personal use or if he planned to sell them, as he did not say."

Vice found several Ziplock gallon bags filled to the brim, along with multiple Walmart bags filled with mushrooms.

"In the state of Georgia, mushrooms like these are considered a Schedule I controlled substance, and because he had 28 grams or more, he will be charged with trafficking of a controlled substance," Vice said.

Jones was arrested, along with Huffman, at the scene.

Jones faces several felony charges including, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and trafficking of a schedule I controlled substance.

Vice said they have worked many cases in which individuals are under the influence of hallucinogenic mushrooms, but this is the most mushrooms they have ever retrieved at one time. They believe it was due to the consistent rain Thomasville has seen and the easy access to the drug.