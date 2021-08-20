Jones sentenced in Burdett shootings; Scott will be sentenced Monday

Aug. 20—LARNED — Thomas R. Jones III, also known as Tre Jones, 22 of Larned, appeared before Pawnee County District Judge Gatterman Thursday afternoon in the custody of the Pawnee County Sheriff for sentencing concerning his involvement in the shooting of two individuals in Burdett on December 11, 2020. Codefendant Tristan Scott is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday.

Pawnee County Attorney Douglas McNett reports that Jones entered guilty pleas, pursuant to a plea agreement, on May 12, to two counts of intentional aggravated battery with a firearm resulting in great bodily harm.

At the time of the plea hearing, McNett advised the court the evidence would show that during the earlier morning hours of December 11, 2020, Jones, along with Tristian Scott, then 18, and two juveniles, traveled to Burdett with the intention of robbing an individual the group perceived had wronged them. Once they encountered the intended victim, Jones without warning opened fire with a shotgun, striking both the intended target and another individual outside the residence.

The four suspects were arrested on December 23, 2020, by Kansas Bureau of Investigation agents without incident.

Both victims made full recoveries, McNett said. Since a firearm was used, the crimes carried presumptive prison sentences.

After hearing arguments of counsel, Judge Gatterman sentenced Jones pursuant to the Kansas Sentencing Guidelines to 38 months (three years and two months) in the custody of the Kansas Department of Corrections on each count. He will receive jail credit toward his prison sentence. He was also ordered to pay restitution and must register as a violent offender for a period of 15 years upon his release from prison.

Jones was originally charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder, attempted aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, two felony counts of contributing to a child's misconduct by encouraging the committing of a felony, two counts of felony aggravated endangering a child and felony inference with law enforcement, to wit: concealing of evidence.

On June 30, co-defendant Tristan Scott entered a plea of No Contest to conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, a severity level 5 person felony. His sentencing is scheduled for Monday, August 23. At the time of sentencing, pursuant to the plea agreement, the parties will recommend Jones also be sentenced to 38 months with the Kansas Department of Corrections.

The two juveniles have also already entered pleas for their involvement, McNett said.

Read the original report of the incident at https://www.gbtribune.com/news/local-news/two-men-shot-burdett/.