Jones vs. Fleming in race for AACS Board of Education seat

Sep. 23—ASHTABULA — Two members of the Ashtabula Area City Schools Board of Education are running for the same seat in the November election.

Laura Jones, who was appointed in July 2022 to fill the seat vacated by Christine Seuffert's resignation, faces off with board member Timothy Fleming, whose term expires at the end of this year.

Jones, 45, is a graduate of Harbor High School and Case Western Reserve University, with a degree in English.

"I bring professionalism, knowledge, and integrity to the board," she said. "Our district deserves representation without bias, personal agendas, and distractions from educating young people. As a parent, I successfully advocated for my son's education, a young man with learning differences. I have been a resource for parents, answering questions and welcoming their phone calls, visits, and opportunities to find answers and solutions.

"I believe in our teachers and see every day how the District is moving in the right direction with our new Superintendent. I have a proven track record of inclusive community engagement and leadership."

Jones said she believes every student deserves a quality education, and our community deserves board members who will do the required work.

If elected, Jones promises to continue to provide answers and solutions for parents while serving as an advocate for students.

"AACS faces some of the biggest challenges of any district in Ohio. However, the only way to move forward is through collaboration and cooperation with fellow board members, staff, students, and the community," she said. "I will continue developing civil solutions to our district's challenges, serving everyone's needs."

Her goals include continuing to communicate openly with parents and creating streamlined paths of communication, accountability, and updates.

"The public needs us to explain better how the district makes certain decisions, with students and their needs always at the forefront. We need to continue implementing programming that provides early intervention, literacy, and career-focused opportunities," she said. "The board is working on projects that utilize nearby natural resources and are focusing on financial solvency for our district. We have a new superintendent working hard to provide solutions for our staff and enrollment and align the talent here. We need to answer the hard questions and grow together. Misinformation creates division and fear, and I welcome and encourage questions and ideas posed directly to me via phone, email, or in person with integrity and honesty."

Jones said the school board is a policymaking body, and members are the advisors to the superintendent on community attitudes. Board members do not manage the day-to-day operations of a school district; they see to it that professional administrators manage the system well, she said.

"My goal is to continue to create a space where effective work can be done," she said.

Jones has served on numerous boards in the community and recently retired from the role of executive director of LEADERship Ashtabula County. Her position at LEADERship focused on encouraging, educating, and stimulating individuals to become interested, engaged, and familiar with all facets of civic endeavor. Her experience includes the development of proprietary programming for schools, nonprofit entities, and businesses, resulting in curriculum adoption with regional and state-level grant support.

"I am proud to be a founding member of the team that implemented the Dragon Empowerment Center, which provides vision services, dental exams, clothing services, and programming to increase attendance, literacy, and math to AACS students," she said. "I provided a volunteer career education curriculum at Lakeside Junior High for several years, introducing students to local career opportunities and taking them on-site to manufacturing facilities, tech companies, and other prominent local employers to expand their horizons."

Jones mentored many Lakeside students on their path to post-graduation success through targeted programming and network development.

"I expanded our Youth Leadership Program into a two-year offering for high school juniors and seniors, recognizing that our senior year students need experiences and curriculum targeted toward their next steps," she said. "I sought out and created scholarship programs to eliminate financial barriers for students and created a specific fund to support minority participants. Diversity and inclusion became program priorities."

The entrepreneurship curriculum in local school districts stems from the original outreach and introduction of the leadership programming, Jones said, noting she also erved on the original committee to bring the Rising Scholars program to AACS and Kent State Ashtabula, which connects first generation college students with mentors, beginning in junior high and continuing through high school.

Jones has a long list of community involvement, which includes vice president of the Growth Partnership Executive Committee, president of the Kent State Ashtabula Advisory Board, vice president of the Ashtabula County Airport Authority, The St. John School Board of Trustees, the New Entrepreneurs Opportunity Fund, and United Way of Ashtabula County. She's aslo volunteered with the YMCA, Kids for Positive Change, Junior Achievement, as a judge for Mentorship projects, as a student career interviewer with ATECH, the Scholastic Bowl, and many other local organizations and events.

"Community service is a way of life for my family and me," she said. "In 2020, I was honored by LEADERship Ashtabula County with the creation of the Laura E. Jones Community Partner Award, which is awarded to an individual or organization that exemplifies the value of collaboration for making positive change in Ashtabula County. "

Fleming, 54, a former substitute teacher, did not respond to the Star Beacon's request for information.

During his tenure, he has fought for more diversity in the district.

Before the 2019 election, Fleming said he's the man for voters who are "looking for a change or tired of the same old cookie-cutter candidates of choice," according to the Star Beacon.

He promised to take the school district in a new direction.