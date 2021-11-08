Jonestown man shot and killed in struggle with state troopers in Lebanon County

A 40-year-old Jonestown man was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Union Township Sunday evening, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Andrew Dzwonchyk was fatally shoot as troopers were taking him into custody. State police were dispatched at 10:42 p.m. for a protection-from-abuse violation at 61 Ridge Drive, according to officials.

While there, Dzwonchyk showed up in his vehicle. Officials said a struggle ensued between Dzwonchyk and troopers while he was still in the driver's seat.

"Dzwonchyk drove forward and in reverse while one trooper was partially in the vehicle, causing the Trooper to be dragged," officials stated in the report.

After attempts to taser Dzwonchyk were unsuccessful, a trooper discharged their firearm.

The Lebanon County Coroner's office pronounced Dzwonchyk dead at the scene. Immediate first aid was given by both troopers, and EMS responded according to officials.

Pennsylvania State Police and the Lebanon County District Attorney's office are investigating the incident. A press conference has been scheduled for 10 a.m.

Officials have not released the name of the troopers involved.

This is a developing story. Please check back with the Lebanon Daily News for updates.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on Twitter at @DAMattToth.

