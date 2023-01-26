Lambos is scheduled for a pretrial conference May 1 in the Steuben County Superior Court.

FREMONT, Ind. — A Jonesville man has been arrested on allegations of criminal sexual conduct in Steuben County, Indiana.

Steuben County Sheriff Rodney Robinson announced this week the arrest of Kevin A. Lambos, 34, of Jonesville, on child molestation allegations stemming from April of 2022 at a residence in the 5300 block of East SR 120 in rural Fremont Township.

The arrest came after a month-long investigation into allegations that Lambos had sexual contact with a 12-year-old female victim at the residence Lambos shared at the time with the victim's mother.

Subcribe Now:For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

Lambos was arrested Jan. 23 and lodged at the Steuben County Jail on charges of child molesting, a level 1 felony, and child molesting as a level 4 felony.

Lambos was arraigned Tuesday, Jan. 25 on the allegations and is being held in the Steuben County Jail on a $100,000 cash or surety bond.

He is scheduled to appear in the Steuben County Superior Court on May 1 for a pretrial conference and a tentative jury trial date has been scheduled for July 27.

— Corey Murray is the Public Safety Reporter for The Hillsdale Daily News, Sturgis Journal and The Daily Reporter. Contact him by email at cmurray@hillsdale.net or follow him on Twitter: @cmurrayHDN.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Jonesville man arrested for CSC allegations in Indiana