Jonesville man charged with dealing in methamphetamine, weapons offense

HILLSDALE — A Jonesville man arrested Feb. 4 by the Michigan State Police on a warrant charging him with dealing in methamphetamines and a weapons offense was arraigned Monday, Feb. 5, in the 2B District Court.

Ronald Edward Truitt Jr., 50, appeared in court Monday via video teleconference from the Hillsdale County Jail where he was advised of his rights and informed that the Hillsdale County’s Prosecutor’s Office had charged him with delivery of methamphetamine and possession of a weapon.

Both alleged crimes occurred on or around Nov. 20.

Bond in both matters was set at $157,500 with 10 percent allowed and Truitt is tentatively scheduled to appear back in court at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 14 for a probable cause conference where his attorney will meet with the prosecutor’s office to discuss evidence discovery.

A preliminary examination hearing in the matters will take place Feb. 21.

During the examination hearing, the prosecutor’s office bears the burden of establishing probable cause that a crime was committed and probable cause that Truitt is responsible for the crimes for which he has been charged.

If both elements are established, Truitt’s case will then be bound over to the 1st Judicial Circuit Court for further hearings.

Truitt faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted as charged.

