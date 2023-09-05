Jonesville man charged with sex crime involving weapon set for exam

HILLSDALE — A Jonesville man arrested July 7 by the Hillsdale City Police Department is scheduled for a preliminary examination hearing at 2 p.m. Sept. 20 on sex crimes allegations involving a weapon.

Terence Shawn Jenkins, 59, was arraigned in 2B District Court July 10 on a single charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a weapon, which is punishable by life in prison in Michigan.

The Hillsdale County Prosecutor’s Office did not immediately indicate the type of weapon allegedly used during the commission of the alleged crime nor did they state the age of the alleged victim.

Jenkins was able to post 10% of a $300,000 bond following his arraignment to secure his pretrial release, pending future hearings.

He has retained Sharon Clark Woodside to represent him.

At the preliminary examination hearing, the Hillsdale County Prosecutor’s Office bears the burden of establishing probable cause that a crime was committed and probable cause that Jenkins is responsible for the crimes for which he has been charged.

If both elements are met the case will then be bound over to 1st Judicial Circuit Court for further hearings.

Jenkins faces up to life in prison or any number of years if convicted as charged.

