Jonesville man charged with sex crime involving weapon

HILLSDALE — A Jonesville man arrested July 7 by the Hillsdale City Police Department is tentatively scheduled for a preliminary examination hearing at 2 p.m. July 26 on sex crimes allegations involving a weapon.

Terence Shawn Jenkins, 59, was arraigned in the 2B District Court July 10 on a single charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a weapon, which is punishable by life in prison in Michigan.

The Hillsdale County Prosecutor’s Office did not immediately indicate the type of weapon allegedly used during the commission of the alleged crime nor did they state the age of the alleged victim.

Jenkins was able to post 10 percent of a $300,000 bond following his arraignment to secure his pretrial release, pending future hearings.

He will be represented by a court appointed attorney during his preliminary examination hearing on July 26.

At the preliminary examination hearing, the Hillsdale County Prosecutor’s Office bears the burden of establishing probable cause that a crime was committed and probable cause that Jenkins is responsible for the crimes for which he has been charged.

If both elements are met the case will then be bound over to the 1st Judicial Circuit Court for further hearings.

