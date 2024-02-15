Jonesville man charged with sex crime involving weapon set for trial

HILLSDALE — A Jonesville man charged with sex crimes involving a weapon is tentatively scheduled for a jury trial in the mattersion Aug. 15.

Terence Shawn Jenkins, 60, will next appear in court for a continued pretrial conference at 1 p.m. April 8..

Jenkins was arrested July 7, 2023, by the Hillsdale City Police Department on a single charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a weapon, which is punishable by up to life in prison in Michigan with a minimum sentence of 25 years.

The Hillsdale County Prosecutor’s Office did not immediately indicate the type of weapon allegedly used during the commission of the crime nor did they state the age of the alleged victim.

The incident allegedly occurred inside a hotel in Hillsdale, court records show.

Jenkins was able to post 10-percent of a $300,000 bond through a Bail Bonds company following his arraignment to secure his pretrial release, pending future hearings.

He has retained Sharon Clark Woodside to represent him during the course of proceedings.

