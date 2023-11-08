HILLSDALE — A Jonesville man charged with sex crimes involving a weapon is tentatively scheduled for a jury trial in fall 2024.

Terence Shawn Jenkins, 60, appeared in the 1st Judicial Circuit Court on Monday, Nov. 6, for a criminal pretrial conference where a trial date of Aug. 15, 2024, was placed on the court’s docket.

A continued criminal pretrial conference will take place Feb. 5, 2024.

Jenkins was arrested July 7 by the Hillsdale City Police Department on a single charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a weapon, which is punishable by up to life in prison in Michigan.

The Hillsdale County Prosecutor’s Office did not immediately indicate the type of weapon allegedly used during the commission of the alleged crime nor did they state the age of the alleged victim.

Jenkins was able to post 10 percent of a $300,000 bond following his arraignment to secure his pretrial release, pending future hearings.

He has retained Sharon Clark Woodside to represent him during the proceedings.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Jonesville man charged with sex crime involving weapon set for exam