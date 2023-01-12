Jonesville man’s fate in CSC case to be determined at jury trial

HILLSDALE — The fate of a Jonesville man charged with numerous criminal sexual conduct allegations will be determined at a yet-to-be scheduled jury trial early this summer.

Judas C. Nickles, 50, appeared in Hillsdale County Circuit Court Monday afternoon for a brief criminal pretrial conference via video teleconference where the case was cleared to proceed to trial.

The Hillsdale County Circuit Court office confirmed Wednesday morning a trial date has yet to be set.

Nickles stands charged with four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct for multiple offenses against one victim 15 years ago.

The Hillsdale County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is pursuing each count with a fourth offense habitual offender notice, which increases the maximum possible penalty on all counts to life in prison.

Details in the case first emerged during a preliminary examination hearing on Dec. 22 in the 2B District Court where the victim — whose identity is being withheld due to the nature of the allegations and her age at the time the crimes allegedly occurred — testified.

She fought back tears during the examination as she recalled the sexual abuse she endured as a pre-teen, testifying that Nickles began touching her inappropriately when she was 13-years-old. And it happened “every time she visited.”

“He waited until everyone left for the day,” she said. “It was morning time. He took me to their bedroom after (his wife) went to work. There wasn’t anything spoken. He just started touching me all over.”

That was in the summer of 2007 at a relative's house in Allen. The next day, Nickles allegedly did it again.

“He used to tell me how beautiful I was and how I was the perfect combination of my sisters,” she said. “It progressively got more and more serious as I got older.”

The sexual abuse continued when Nickles moved to Mosherville and another incident occurred at Nickles employer in Hillsdale.

She recalled a Fourth of July celebration where several family members were over where an incident occurred inside the home.

“I had to clean up and we both went back outside at different times,” she said.

When she asked Nickles why he was abusing her, he spewed religious beliefs and told her that kings had multiple wives.

“He ruined religion for me,” she said.

Nickles has three prior felony offenses on his record including larceny of firearms, breaking and entering with intent to commit larceny and a prior conviction of attempted third-degree criminal sexual conduct from November 1995 in Jackson County.

