Jonesville man sentenced to 66-83 years for criminal sexual conduct convictions

HILLSDALE — A Jonesville man convicted of four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct by a jury in May will spend the rest of his natural life in the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Judas C. Nickles, 50, sat quietly next to his attorney, Kimm Burger, for the duration of his sentencing hearing July 31 and remained emotionless as the victim in the case — whose identity is being withheld due to the nature of the crimes and her age when the abuse took place — gave an emotionally charged impact statement.

“This will be the last time you have the privilege of hearing from me,” she said, fighting back tears. “You made me numb to everything, and I truly hate you for this.”

Over the course of several minutes, she recalled the sexual abuse committed by Nickles against her starting at the age of 13 and how it continues to affect her well into her adult life.

Nickles never looked at her during her testimonial or showed any signs of emotion even as Judge Sara S. Lisznyai turned to imposing the sentence, enhanced by the Hillsdale County Prosecutor’s Office with fourth-offense habitual offender notices on each of the seven counts.

Hillsdale County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Jamie Wisniewski said Nickles never showing a sign of remorse for the sexual abuse and the prolonged duration of the abuse, spanning several years, and the other victims who came forward after his arrest and testified during the trial, warranted a lengthy sentence on all counts.

“I’d ask the court to put the full force of the law against this man,” Wisniewski said. “He does not deserve to see the light of day.”

Lisznyai said there were no words strong enough to describe how she felt about Nickles’ crimes and ordered that he be committed to the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Consecutive sentencing was imposed on counts six and seven — one count of first-degree and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, because the instances occurred back to back on the same day.

Those sentences — 50-58 years on count six and 16-25 years on count seven — combine for a maximum sentence of 66-83 years in prison.

Nickles was also ordered to serve 16-25 years in prison on counts one and two and 37 and a half to 50 years in prison for counts three, four and five. Those sentences will run concurrent to counts six and seven.

He was given credit for 256 days served since his arrest.

A number of former victims of Nickles took the witness stand May 16, laying a foundation to support the testimony of a family member of Nickles who was sexually assaulted over and again as a teenager at Nickles’ home and former place of employment in Hillsdale.

The testimony given May 16 shed light into Nickles' beliefs that “God wanted him to have multiple wives” and that he routinely spewed religious rhetoric during the sexual assaults.

“He ruined religion for me,” a victim, whose identity is being withheld due to her age at the time, said.

Nickles has three prior felony offenses on his record including larceny of firearms, breaking and entering with intent to commit larceny and a prior conviction of attempted third-degree criminal sexual conduct from November 1995 in Jackson County.

