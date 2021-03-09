Joni Ernst: 91 percent of Democratic COVID bill shouldn't have passed
Sen. Joni Ernst outlines her opposition to the $1.9-trillion Democratic coronavirus package, which passed the Senate without any Republican votes.
Democrats warn that this latest gambit from the right could erode one of the last vestiges of bipartisanship.
Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer who was shown kneeling on George Floyd's neck last year in a video that shook the nation, goes on trial this week.Why it matters: Eight years after the launch of the Black Lives Matter movement, it's still rare for police officers to face legal consequences or jail time over the deaths of Black people. Chauvin's trial will test how that precedent holds up. Minneapolis is preparing for massive civil unrest if Chauvin is found not guilty. Jury selection for the trial begins March 8.Floyd's death prompted nationwide protests in 2020 and drew attention to numerous cases involving police and the deaths of Black Americans. The state of play: The results of other high-profile Black Lives Matter cases could be an indicator of how standards might be changing toward shootings of Black Americans.Breonna TaylorTaylor, 26, was shot dead during a no-knock search on her home by three plainclothes Louisville Metro Police officers in March 2020. Her boyfriend, who fired back at police, says he believed their home was being robbed.Brett Hankison, one of the officers involved, was charged in September with wanton endangerment for firing shots blindly during the search. Activists argue that a charge directly related to Taylor's death is still needed. The two other officers who fired shots, Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove, received no charges.Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) introduced a bill titled the "Justice for Breonna Taylor Act" last summer to prohibit federal law enforcement and local police who receive federal funding from executing "no-knock" warrants. The bill did not pass.Ahmaud ArberyArbery, 25, was shot and killed while jogging in Feb. 2020 in Glynn County, Ga. Three white men pursued Arbery after telling police officers that they suspected him of burglary. Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan were charged on nine counts in June. Charges included aggravated assault, malice murder and felony murder.Ahmaud's mother has filed a civil suit for $1 million in damages against the men and police officers involved in his death.Elijah McClainMcClain, 23, was taken off life support and subsequently died in Aurora, Colo. in Aug. 2019, after police put him in a chokehold and paramedics sedated him. The run-in resulted in McClain suffering from a heart attack and being declared brain dead.Three police officers were responding to a call about a suspicious person when they stopped McClain, who was walking home from a convenience store.An early investigation concluded that police did nothing wrong. But McClain's case was reassessed in 2020 following renewed attention.A later review found no legal basis for officers to stop, frisk or use a chokehold on McClain.Officers involved have been reassigned but no charges have been filed.Jacob BlakeVideo of an Aug. 2020 encounter in Kenosha, Wis. showed white police officer Rusten Sheskey shooting Blake seven times in the back as Blake entered a vehicle with his children in the backseat. Blake was subsequently paralyzed.Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Gravely announced in January that Sheskey would not face charges.Go deeper: Convicting police officers is rare — even when caught on video.
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Monday that President Joe Biden's administration was monitoring efforts tied to Russia's intelligence services aimed at undermining the Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc coronavirus vaccines. "We are aware of it, we are monitoring it and we are taking steps to address," Psaki said at a news briefing. The United States has identified three online publications directed by Russia's intelligence services that it says are seeking to undermine COVID-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna, a State Department spokeswoman said on Sunday.
President Joe Biden wants America to know that he’s from the government and he’s here to help. Democrat Bill Clinton declared the era of big government over in the 1990s, Barack Obama largely kept his party in the same lane and Republican Donald Trump campaigned on the premise that Washington was full of morons, outplayed by the Chinese and others. "When I was elected, I said we were going to get the government out of the business of battling on Twitter and back in the business of delivering for the American people," Biden said after the huge bill passed the Senate on Saturday.
San Francisco officials prioritized addressing women's inequality in the city's pandemic response "from day one," Mayor London Breed told Axios in a virutal event on Tuesday. Why it matters: Women have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Nearly a million American mothers have left the workforce as unemployment hits women harder than men. Meanwhile, stay-at-home orders have pushed the bulk of housework onto women, many of which are also juggling child care and heightened discrimination. What they're saying: Breed said that from day one of the pandemic, officials knew action was necessary to protect lower-income communities in San Francisco — which are primarily made up of women — and plan for child care and schooling alternatives. "We set up learning hubs so that when the schools did shut down and there were a lot of working parents that needed to get to work, we made sure that ... parents and mostly women could continue to work while their child was being cared for.""We provided payments to those who didn't qualify for other payments or sick leave from their jobs. We work with small businesses. A lot of the hair shops, mostly run and owned by women, to provide no-interest loans and grants."Breed said that ciy officials knew domestic violence would persist as a big challenge as more people stayed at home, and creating safe places for women to get support was crucial. Watch the full event here.
The Biden administration is allowing undocumented children to cross into the United States but is struggling to find resources for them.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will travel to Texas on Monday with roughly a dozen Republican members to assess the growing crisis at the southern border, his office confirmed to Axios.Why it matters: The visit comes as President Biden is under increased pressure to address the overwhelming flow of unaccompanied migrant children at the U.S.-Mexico border. Recent data shows an average of 321 kids being referred to migrant shelters each day, as Axios first reported.What we're hearing: McCarthy sent a letter to the president last Friday requesting a meeting with him to discuss the situation. A source familiar with the letter told Axios that McCarthy has yet to receive a response. "I feel compelled to express great concern with the manner in which your administration is approaching this crisis, but with hope that we can work together to solve it," McCarthy had written in the letter.Among those who will join him on the trip are Reps. John Katko of New York and Tony Gonzales of Texas.The backdrop: Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas led a visit to the border for Biden officials — including domestic policy adviser Susan Rice — on Saturday. The group went to a Border Patrol facility and a refugee resettlement facility, the White House said in a statement on Sunday, according to Reuters.Republicans from the Texas congressional delegation also plan to visit McAllen, Laredo and Eagle Pass, Texas, between March 29 and 31, a source familiar with the plans tells Axios.
Sweeping U.S. sanctions against the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad undermine regional rapprochement efforts that could help settle the Syrian conflict, the foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates said on Tuesday. In a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart in Abu Dhabi, Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan pushed for “joint action with Syria,” saying that the American economic pressure campaign “as it is today makes the matter difficult.”
Though two players were forced out of the game due to potential exposure, the NBA said nobody at the All-Star Game tested positive for COVID-19.
Concerns are growing over the glacial pace of Japan’s coronavirus vaccination rollout, despite the high-pressure countdown to the Tokyo Olympics opening in four months. Japan’s vaccine campaign has been delayed by a litany of issues, from supply deficits and regulatory bureaucracy to lack of manpower and shortages of specialist syringes, layered with a deep-rooted anti-vaccine sentiment among the public. As a result, its vaccine schedule is unfolding at one of the slowest paces in the world. Since launching in mid-February – months after most other major economies – only 70,000 frontline healthcare workers have been inoculated, with vaccinations of the elderly not due to start before mid-April. In contrast, South Korea, where vaccinations were launched a week after Japan, has already administered more than 316,000 vaccines. Meanwhile, in terms of vaccinations per 100 people, the figure is only 0.1 in Japan, compared to 35 in the UK and 3.7 in China. While Japan has secured the rights to at least 564 million doses of coronavirus vaccines – the largest volume in Asia – a string of logistical and bureaucratic challenges have delayed the rollout. One key stumbling block is Japan’s regulatory requirement that all new medicines undergo clinical trials with Japanese patients, including vaccines. The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is the only one currently approved for use in Japan. A new requirement for shipment approval from the European Union, introduced in January, has further impacted the process. Clinical trials for the Astrazeneca and Moderna vaccines have been completed in Japan, but officials are currently awaiting regulatory approval.
Mexico is turning to China to fill a vaccine shortfall with an order for 22 million doses, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday, a week after U.S. President Joe Biden ruled out sharing vaccines with Mexico in the short term. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador spearheaded efforts to attain more help from China, Ebrard said. "As a result of a process personally led by the president of the republic, we have received the confirmation that we will have an expansion of up to 22 million doses," Ebrard said during Lopez Obrador's regular news conference.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo must be confused at his sudden reversal of fortune. He shouldn't be. The media no longer needs him now that Trump is gone.
Plans for the first major U.S. offshore wind project are closer to reality now that the Interior Department has completed an environmental review of Vineyard Wind, which is proposed for construction off Massachusetts.Why it matters: Offshore wind has been very slow to develop here despite large power generating potential, but a wave of projects are now planned off the coast of Atlantic states including New York and New Jersey.Deep-pocketed companies including Equinor, Shell and BP, Portugal's EDP and others are involved in various partnerships for U.S. projects.Where it stands: Yesterday Interior announced the completion of its formal environmental impact statement for the 800 megawatt Vineyard Wind project.It's a joint venture between Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and Avangrid Renewables, which is an arm of Spanish power giant Iberdrola.The impact statement's formal publication later this week will launch a 30-day comment period before a decision on final approval, per Reuters.What to watch: Analysts see substantial growth in the U.S. offshore wind market over the next decade.The research firm BloombergNEF forecasts that nearly 20 gigawatts of U.S. offshore wind capacity will be installed by 2030.What they're saying: "[A]lthough offshore wind remains more expensive than other renewable power resources, we are observing an increasingly favorable policy environment for the nascent industry," ClearView Energy Partners said in a note.They write that six states have offshore wind deployment targets, and also note that the federal spending and tax package signed into law in late 2020 makes federal tax credits available for projects developed for years going forward.Charted: Offshore wind's big potentialThe big picture: There's theoretical potential for offshore wind to supply absolutely enormous amounts of power.The above chart comes via a big 2019 International Energy Agency report that found offshore wind could in theory generate 420,000 terawatt-hours annually worldwide — 18 times the current global demand. Nobody is claiming offshore wind will ever power the world or come even close, but still, harvesting a small portion is a lot of energy.
U.S. prosecutors said they have new evidence that members of the far-right Oath Keepers militia planned violence when Donald Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, leaving five people dead, including text messages tying the group's leader to the plot. The Justice Department in a filing late on Monday said it would disclose evidence to defense lawyers this week showing that Oath Keepers members and associates "were actively planning to use force and violence" during the Capitol riots that forced members of Congress and their staff to flee or hide. The filing said the messages, exchanged on the encrypted texting app Signal, were sent by individuals including Stewart Rhodes, a former Army paratrooper and Yale-educated lawyer who founded the anti-government group in 2009.
The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan passed in the Senate Saturday, meaning that the third direct payment checks will be on their way out once the Act is signed by President Biden. But the way...
Saudi Arabia's King Salman approved a range of initiatives aimed at assisting firms and individuals operating in support of Islamic pilgrimages, Saudi state news agency SPA said late on Monday. The initiatives are aimed at mitigating the financial and economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic across the sector that provides support for the haj and umrah pilgrimages, SPA said. They include exempting accommodation facilities from the annual fees for municipal commercial activities' licenses in the cities of Mecca and Medina, where the Islamic pilgrimages take place.