Jonnie Irwin gives health update as he undergoes 'alternative' cancer treatment

Jonnie Irwin has given a health update after seeking out non-medical alternative treatments amid his cancer battle.

The former Escape to the Country presenter, 50, revealed in November 2022 that he had been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer which had spread to his brain.

Despite initially being given six months to live, he has defied the odds and is fighting the illness more than a year later.

Opening up about his new alternative treatment, the dad-of-three said it has made him feel "great" and full of energy.

Appearing on the Conversations with Jane McLelland podcast, Irwin explained why he thinks he's still here despite his original prognosis, saying: "One of the reasons I think I'm still here is I'm not a cancer patient. It's always there at the back of your mind, but I'm living with cancer, not dying with cancer."He then encouraged others not to focus too much on their prognosis, as he said: "If I just listened to the prognosis I'm perennially given, I'd be curled up in a ball and crying myself to death."

The TV star added that he feels more empowered knowing there are things he can do therapeutically to help himself, including hyperbaric oxygen, intravenous Vitamin C, and Reiki treatments.

While none of these have been medically proven to cure cancer, they may help alleviate some of the discomforting symptoms associated with it.

"I'm so much more open-minded now. Probably because I've got a gun to my head. It's a rich kaleidoscope of help that I'm getting and I'm pursuing and I will continue to do that. You've got to look into alternatives and do your own research," he commented whilst on the podcast.

He also went on to highlight how important maintaining a positive outlook on life amid his cancer battle had been.

"At the very least you're giving people hope. And as a patient that can add weeks and months. This positive attitude buys you days, buys you weeks and buys you moments with people like my kids," he shared.