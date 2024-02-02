Jonnie Irwin tributes: A Place in the Sun’s Jasmine Harman says ‘my heart is broken’

A Place in the Sun presenter Jonnie Irwin has died aged 50, his family announced on Friday (2 February).

The former TV host had been diagnosed with terminal lung cancer in 2020. After initially keeping his illness private, Irwin revealed his condition in November 2022 after being told the cancer had spread from his lungs to his brain.

The news of his death was shared on the presenter’s Instagram account alongside a statement.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Jonnie’s passing. A truly remarkable soul, he fought bravely against cancer with unwavering strength and courage. Jonnie touched the lives of so many with his kindness, warmth, and infectious spirit,” the post read alongside a photo of Irwin and his wife Jessica Holmes.

Tributes have quickly poured in for Irwin, with Jasmine Harman – his Place in the Sun co-presenter of more than 200 episodes – saying her “heart is broken”.

22:25 , Alex Ross

A spokesperson for A Place in the Sun said: “We are heartbroken. Jonnie was a much loved part of the A Place in the Sun family and for more than 18 years he brought joy, wit and bundles of energy to the show.

“We will miss him terribly. Our thoughts today are with Jess and the boys and the rest of Jonnie’s family.”

Jonnie Irwin (Channel 4)

'One of the brightest most brilliant TV talents’

20:54 , Alex Ross

Astrologer and media personality Russell Grant said: “I’m so deeply deeply upset that Jonnie Irwin has left us.

“One of the brightest most brilliant TV talents he made the programmes he presented with his light, bright, witty warmth a joy to watch. May his wife, sons and family be comforted on this sad day.”

‘An extraordinary man and wonderful presenter'

20:52 , Alex Ross

Rob Unsworth, head of BBC Daytime and Early Peak Commissioning, said: “Jonnie Irwin was an extraordinary man and wonderful presenter.

“He brought such warmth and fun to Escape to the Country, where he was a firm favourite with not just viewers, but the production team too.

“More recently, he did some truly inspirational reports for Morning Live about his illness, tackling taboos around end of life care, and wonderfully demonstrating the limitless positivity that he brought to everything he did. His kindness will be hugely missed by everyone he worked with, and we are sending all of our thoughts to his family and friends at this sad time.”

Gogglebox’s Stephen Lustig-webb calls Irwin a ‘thoroughly decent person’

20:10 , Tom Murray

Former Gogglebox star Stephen Lustig-Webb wrote: “Rest in peace, always came across as a thoroughly decent person! So sad, love n hugs to him family.”

Lustig-Webb’s mother Pat Webb died after a “long illness” earlier this week.

Homes Under the Hammer’s Lucy Alexander pays tribute

20:07 , Tom Murray

Commenting on the announcement of Irwin’s death, Homes Under the Hammer presenter Alexander wrote: “A true legend.”

Nicki Chapman: ‘Heartbroken'

20:04 , Tom Murray

Veteran radio and TV host Nicki Chapman has commented: “Heartbroken. Sending love to Jess & the family.”

Danni Menzies shares inspirational quote

20:00 , Tom Murray

Another A Place in the Sun star, Danni Menzies, shared a quote to her Instagram Stories, reading: “When we die, I want to believe that we are scattered throughout all the people that have ever loved us. That we will continue to exist in them. In their bloodstream. For generations. Gor lifetimes.” Writing alongside this, she added: “You will Jonnie xxx.”

A Place in the Sun’s Scarlette Douglas pays tribute

19:58 , Tom Murray

Scarlette Douglas, who presented A Place in the Sun between 2015 and 2022, shared a picture of Irwin on her Instagram, writing: “May the sun always shine on you Jonnie. RIP.”

Video: Jonnie Irwin, A Place in the Sun presenter, dies aged 50

19:39 , Tom Murray

Jasmine Harman: ‘My heart is broken'

19:31 , Tom Murray

Harman, who presented more than 200 episodes of Channel 4’s A Place in the Sun alongside Irwin, commented on the post announcing his death: “My heart is broken.”

She also shared a lengthier statement on her own Instagram account alongside a photo of her and Irwin looking out onto a sunset. It read: “Jonnie Irwin – I will always remember the first time I heard your name. When I was doing a screen test for a new show, they said ‘we definitely want Jonnie, but we need to find another presenter’. I wondered who this mysterious Jonnie was.

“We met in Cape Town, filming the pilot. You we’re so charismatic and energetic, so confident and fun. I understood immediately why they had to have you.

“Your cheeky-chappy persona and naughty sense of humour always broke the ice and made people laugh. Everyone warmed to you and you had the incredible ability to connect with people, making them feel like they’d known you for years.

“To begin our TV careers together was a pleasure and a privilege I will be eternally grateful for. Almost twenty years ago, as two nervous new presenters (me perhaps more nervous than you!) little did we know we know about the adventure we were about to embark on, and the friends we would become.

“Professionally, you were well suited to life in front of the lens. But for years, you always talked about wanting to settle down and become a dad. Your wish was granted when you met Jess. Never were you happier than in your role as husband and Dad to the most awesome three boys – you are a legend.

“Life is simply not fair. We can’t reason with it; there are no answers to the question Why? We can, in your memory learn to cherish every hug, every conversation, every moment, for the priceless time we have. Enjoy every breath, every sunrise and sunset, never take anything for granted, because tomorrow is not promised.

“Jonnie, you’ve taught me so much in our time as work colleagues and as good friends. I have never admired you more than over the last few years as you’ve faced life with cancer with positivity, determination and bloody mindedness. I’ve never known anyone as strong as you. You have done yourself, your loved ones and all of us proud.

“The world is a little darker today without you, but I will always smile when I think of you. My partner in crime, my OG co-presenter – Jonnie, I will miss you.

“Sending so much love to Jonnie’s family & loved ones.”

Irwin’s death announced

19:26 , Tom Murray

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Jonnie’s passing. A truly remarkable soul, he fought bravely against cancer with unwavering strength and courage. Jonnie touched the lives of so many with his kindness, warmth, and infectious spirit,” a statement from Irwin’s family read on his Instagram account.

“At this time, we kindly ask for the privacy of Jonnie’s family as they navigate through this profound loss. Their grief is immeasurable, and your thoughts, prayers, and support are deeply appreciated.

“As we remember the beautiful moments shared with Jonnie, let us celebrate a life well-lived and a legacy that will forever be etched in our hearts. Jonnie may be gone from our sight, but his love, laughter, and memories will live on.

“Rest in peace, dear Jonnie. You will be dearly missed, but never forgotten.”

Jonnie Irwin, A Place in the Sun presenter, dies aged 50