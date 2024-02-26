Jon's Monday AM Forecast
Jon's Monday AM Forecast
Interview Kickstart, a profitable startup helping tech professionals acquire career-advancing skills, has raised $10 million in its maiden funding from Blume Ventures, the companies said on Monday. The San Francisco-based startup, founded in 2014, assists engineers learn from employees of top tech companies or their alumni.
With stocks hovering near record highs after an earnings-driven rally, a fresh reading on inflation will bring the Federal Reserve's interest rate path back into focus.
Google announced a new annotation feature for Google Docs at MWC that will allow Android users to make handwritten notes using a finger or stylus.
Google announced a slew of Android updates at MWC 2024, including the addition of Gemini to the Messages app and AI summaries for texts received while using Android Auto. There are also new accessibility features and casting controls for Spotify.
As part of its MWC announcements, Google said it's bringing Google Wallet passes to Wear OS. It means you'll finally have easy access to boarding passes, event tickets and more on your Android watch.
Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba combined for a brilliant late goal to earn Inter Miami a 1-1 draw with the LA Galaxy on Sunday.
The Nuggets weathered a 23-point first half from Klay Thompson then rallied for a runaway win.
Suarez beat Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch to the finish line in the third-closest finish in NASCAR history.
The Cubs needed to keep their best position player from 2023, and with Bellinger back in the fold, a 2024 NL Central title is in their sights.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
At MWC 2024, Lenovo showed off a new concept device called Project Crystal which the company claims is the world's first laptop with a transparent microLED display.
Lenovo announced several new laptops at MWC, including two T-series ThinkPads, a ThinkPad X12 detachable and a Thinkbook. These computers boast Core Ultra processors and a dedicated Microsoft Copilot key.
The Detroit defense and official scorer were in spring training form Sunday.
No. 15 Creighton was fresh off a massive upset win over No. 1 UConn headed into Sunday’s game at Madison Square Garden, too.
Snag cooling Sealy pillows for just $15, sparkling white gold earrings for $18, and so much more.
Young needs surgery to repair ligament damage.
Duke's loss to Wake Forest became a side story after Filipowski was swarmed while leaving the court on Saturday. But it's far from the first court-storming incident, and it likely won't be the last.
Nokia phone-maker HMD (or Human Mobile Devices) announced its official collaboration with Mattel at MWC. Its Barbie Flip Phone will be a feature phone and is set to be released this summer.
Senga will likely miss the first month of the regular season.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.