Joplin attorney now facing additional charges

Jul. 9—A former Ottawa County assistant district attorney already facing federal charges that he traded legal favors for sex and drugs is now also facing numerous other charges, according to Clint Johnson, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma.

Giraldi's superseding indictment was handed down by a grand jury and announced last week. The return of an indictment is a method of informing a defendant of alleged violations of federal law, which must be proven in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt to overcome a defendant's presumption of innocence.

Giraldi, 44, of Joplin, is charged with possession of Oxycodone with intent to distribute; possession of Clonazepam with intent to distribute, multiple counts of using a communication facility in the commission of a drug-trafficking felony, interstate travel to aid racketeering, as well as multiple counts of honest services fraud.

According to the U.S. Attorney's office statement on July 7, Giraldi allegedly possessed with intent to distribute Oxycodone and Clonazepam on April 19, 2022, and allegedly engaged in a texting conversation about providing a woman with Xanax on April 14, 2022. He is further charged with traveling from Missouri to Oklahoma to distribute Oxycodone and Clonazepam. Finally, he is charged with honest services fraud.

According to the indictment, from February 2019 until April 20, 2022, Giraldi abused his official position as an assistant district attorney in the Ottawa County District Attorney's Office when he secretly used that job to provide favorable official action related to certain defendants' criminal cases in exchange for sexual acts.

Prosecutors also alleged that Giraldi took steps to cover up his activity by communicating via untraceable physical notes, using secured messaging applications, communicating in coded language, and using the trappings of his office to perform official actions for his own gain.

According to federal prosecutors and an earlier indictment, before he was employed as an assistant district attorney, Giraldi worked in a law firm as a defense attorney and was known to accept sexual favors arranged by a particular client and the client's friends in return for work on their cases, according to the affidavit. When Giraldi went to work in the district attorney's office, that client continued to obtain favors from Giraldi, records state.

The investigator states that the FBI on April 12, 2022, recorded an exchange between the confidential informant and Giraldi that took place on the Ottawa County Courthouse steps in Miami, Oklahoma. The informant asked Giraldi to look at her family court case and the case of another person, and push back the other person's court date.

During that conversation, the recordings documented Giraldi talking about past sexual encounters with those who had pending cases and referenced past court case favors he had provided, the affidavit states.

In an exchange April 14, 2022, the informant texted Giraldi offering sex every week for a year if the attorney would get a delay of even two weeks in the friend's case until the friend could get the money together to hire a lawyer.

The confidential informant, in a recorded telephone call also on April 14, 2022, asked Giraldi to use his position to conduct a search for any outstanding warrants that might have bearing on an upcoming conference regarding a family law case.

Giraldi texted the caller later and said he had his staff check for outstanding warrants and that no warrants were found.

The affidavit states there were similar telephone conversations between the attorney and the confidential informant April 19 in which the attorney said he would have to drive from his home in Joplin to Quapaw, Oklahoma, to meet up. When they met, he gave the informant a bag containing several pills that were later tested by authorities and found to be controlled drugs. The attorney also brought condoms.

Giraldi allegedly confessed to bringing the drugs for the informant in exchange for sexual intercourse and admitted he used his position to do the warrant search in anticipation of receiving sexual favors, the affidavit states.