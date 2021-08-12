Joplin business hit in burglary

Aug. 12—Someone stole almost $18,000 worth of equipment, tools and cash in a recent break-in at the American Fibrex shop in Joplin.

The burglary of the business at 1220 W. Murphy Blvd. is believed to have taken place sometime since the afternoon of Aug. 5 and was reported to police Tuesday.

Capt. Will Davis said an air compressor, welders, a heater, tools and a money box containing cash were among the various items stolen. Davis said entry was gained by forcing open a door.