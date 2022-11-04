Joplin business reports theft of money from change machine

Nov. 4—A Joplin coin-operated laundry reported the theft overnight Monday of about $500 from its change machine.

Sgt. Jason Stump of the Joplin Police Department said no signs of forced entry were found at The Cleanery Laundromat, 1304 S. Schifferdecker Ave., leading the owner to suspect that someone may have hid in a restroom until the business closed for the night and then broke into the machine.

The theft remained under investigation Thursday without any arrest having been made.