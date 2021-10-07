Joplin businesses report weekend theft, burglary

Oct. 7—Joplin police are investigating the reported theft of money from a restaurant on Range Line Road and a break-in at a store on West 32nd Street.

Five Guys Burgers at 1801 S. Range Line Road reported the theft of an undisclosed amount of money late Friday night or early Saturday morning. Police Sgt. Tom Bowin said there were no signs of forced entry to the restaurant.

Someone pried open a back door to gain entry to the Dollar General store at 2799 W. 32nd St. Bowin said some cigarettes and the store's surveillance cameras were taken in the break-in believed to have taken place shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.